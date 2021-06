Join us as we celebrate the power of reading with author visits, prizes, and plenty of great suggested reads in numerous formats. This summer’s theme is titled Tails and Tales, all about animals but participants are free to read whatever interests them. The adult program kicks off Saturday, June 19, at 10:00 am, at the same time as the youth and teen summer programs. There will be plenty of reading suggestions for print, audio and ebook titles related and unrelated to the theme, along with a great mixture of beach reads, romances, thrillers, mysteries and multicultural titles.