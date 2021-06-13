Cancel
Cape Verde receives COVID-19 vaccines from China

By Xinhua News Agency
macaubusiness.com
 10 days ago

Cape Verde on Saturday received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses provided by China. During the handover ceremony for the vaccines and over 50,000 syringes at the Nelson Mandela International Airport in the capital Praia, Cape Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva expressed gratitude for China’s support, saying his country would fulfill its vaccination plan to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by the end of this year.

