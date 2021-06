Child labor harms the physical and mental development of children, depriving them of their childhood, their potential, and their dignity. For their future and for the world’s future, we must do more to combat child labor and protect children from this scourge. June 12 is the World Day Against Child Labor, and 2021 is the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labor. We pledge to renew our commitment to end child labor and call upon our international partners to do the same.