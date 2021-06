Last week marked the halfway point in the legislature for the year, and our two highest priority bills have successfully made it to the State Senate. The Racial Justice Act for All (AB 256, Kalra) is one step closer to providing relief for every Californian who has faced a racially-biased conviction or sentence. The #RJA4All will make the provisions of the Racial Justice Act retroactive to ensure that everyone is afforded an opportunity to pursue justice.