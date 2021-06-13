Raleigh native ‘didn’t see this coming,’ leads PGA event in SC as final round begins

EA Sports PGA TOUR has announced Amateur events, including the U.S. Amateur Championship, will be coming to EA Sports PGA TOUR career mode. We are delighted to be back in the game with EA SPORTS,” said Navin Singh, USGA Chief Commercial Officer. “With the inclusion of so many USGA championship host sites, including the U.S. Amateur Championship, career mode in the game will really allow players to grow their skills authentically. We look forward to players building their game up to the challenges of playing at this year’s U.S. Open host, Torrey Pines and for the first time ever, next year’s host site, The Country Club in Brookline.