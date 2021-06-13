WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, June 13

The Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, is hosting its Babies on the Farm festival. The 2021 edition has an exotic twist: This year’s baby animals will feature safari-themed animals, along with “your farm favorites.” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (also, June 19-20). Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.