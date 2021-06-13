Cancel
Somers, WI

WATCH NOW: Today's events for Sunday, June 13

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, is hosting its Babies on the Farm festival. The 2021 edition has an exotic twist: This year’s baby animals will feature safari-themed animals, along with “your farm favorites.” 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today (also, June 19-20). Tickets are $10 per person, available online or at the gate. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free of charge. For more information, go to the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm page on Facebook.

www.kenoshanews.com
