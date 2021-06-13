Cancel
AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 127: Actor and writer Dan Fogler on creating worlds at Heavy Metal Magazine

By David Brooke, Nathan Simmons
 9 days ago
Your weekly Comics podcast fix is in with actor and comics writer Dan Fogler joins the show to talk about his various comics at Heavy Metal Magazine. We discuss his approach, working with Ben Templesmith and Simon Bisley, future plans for his series, and more (including his upcoming movie projects!).

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
