AIPT Comics Podcast Episode 127: Actor and writer Dan Fogler on creating worlds at Heavy Metal Magazine

Batman/Superman #19 – Gene Luen Yang, Writer; Emanuela Lupacchino/Matt Santorelli, Steve Lieber, Darick Robertson, Kyle Hotz, Artists; Sabine Rich, Colorist. Ray: Gene Luen Yang has been telling some of the most fascinating stories in DC Comics since his run on this title begins, and this month he’s joined by four all-star art teams as things get much weirder. Batman and Superman have been joined by counterparts from multiple worlds as they confront the insane Auteur.io to try to get back home. But as the villain spirals out of control, he opens a portal that sends the heroes away from their worlds—and into the unknown, as the issue becomes a tribute to genres of the past. First up, a visit to a Rann styled in the design of old-school pulp sci-fi serials, as the heroes pursue the Phantom Zone crystal powering the villain’s armor. They’re confronted by a new version of Alanna Strange who protects this world, encounter a gigantic mutant worm, and nearly expose the being beneath the armor before things spiral out of control—and they wind up on another journey.