It’s the conversation that won’t end around parking lots and trailheads and bars across the country: Why won’t car makers offer compact trucks anymore? There are lots of reasons, none of which really have to do with demand for why that is, but they largely boil down to vastly more profits on full-size trucks for the manufacturer. But what about us, the consumers who want small, practical trucks, the kind every car maker sold in the 80s and 90s? The original Toyota Pickup, the Nissan Hardbody, the first-ten Ford Ranger, the Mitsubishi Mighty Max—trucks that provided a bed and capability, but that sipped fuel, easily fit in around-town life, and weren’t massive overkill for 99% of drivers out there? Even the modern Tacoma is the size of a half-ton truck from 20-30 years ago. Just a lot of truck.