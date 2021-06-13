Training Like a Formula 1 Driver Is No Joke: ‘They Sweat Out Almost 9 Pounds in Body Fluids’

The Electric World Cup returns for the sixth time to the American country, but in a new setting: Puebla. Frijns, leads with five points over De Vries. While other championships have been forced to give up racing in America, where the data of the COVID pandemic continues to be very worrying, especially in the south of the continent, Formula E will compete in Mexico this weekend. It will be the sixth time I have done it (it is already the most visited country next to Germany), more than a month after the last appointment in Monaco and in unknown territory. Because he will not go to the usual stage, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the capital, but to Puebla.