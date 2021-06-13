Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Training Like a Formula 1 Driver Is No Joke: ‘They Sweat Out Almost 9 Pounds in Body Fluids’

By Garrett Burke
Posted by 
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some people may not think of racing cars as a physically intensive experience. But that sentiment couldn’t be further from the truth. Drivers put their bodies through hell just to reach the finish line in one piece. The physical toll of a NASCAR race is tough enough, but the intensity of Formula 1 is on a completely different level. Near-death experiences, pummeled organs, and a lot of sweat: This is what faces every person who gets behind the wheel.

www.sportscasting.com
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Formula 1#Racing Cars#Mercedes#Shellmotorsport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Formula One
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
Detroit, MIf1tothemax.com

More success in the US for ex-Formula 1 drivers

Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen are the latest ex-Formula 1 drivers to experience success whilst competing Stateside in Detroit. Over two years on from making his IndyCar debut, former Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo driver Ericsson can now call himself an IndyCar race winner after winning a chaotic first race as part of a weekend double-header at the Chevrolet Grand Prix of Detroit.
Motorsportsone37pm.com

The Top 10 Formula One Cards To Look Out For On eBay

If you are interested in trading cards, you may have heard about some huge recent sales of Formula One (also know as F1) cards, one of the hottest up and coming categories in the hobby in quite some time. Sparked by popular the Netflix series, "Formula 1: Drive to Survive",...
Motorsportsthebharatexpressnews.com

Explained: What Caused Ferrari’s French F1 GP Nightmare

Neither Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz Jr were able to keep their tires alive long enough to match their rivals’ lap times, and their pace slumped and the need for extra stops knocked them out of the top ten. But while Ferrari wasn’t the only one to suffer more degradation than...
MotorsportsDayton Daily News

Verstappen pushing Hamilton hard in thrilling F1 title race

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and extend his lead over his title rival to 12 points. Lewis Hamilton's wish for a closer Formula One title fight is coming true. And Max Verstappen looks like a rival...
Motorsportsmexicodailypost.com

Formula E will compete in Mexico this weekend, find out where

The Electric World Cup returns for the sixth time to the American country, but in a new setting: Puebla. Frijns, leads with five points over De Vries. While other championships have been forced to give up racing in America, where the data of the COVID pandemic continues to be very worrying, especially in the south of the continent, Formula E will compete in Mexico this weekend. It will be the sixth time I have done it (it is already the most visited country next to Germany), more than a month after the last appointment in Monaco and in unknown territory. Because he will not go to the usual stage, the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in the capital, but to Puebla.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Is the French Grand Prix on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch the F1 race today

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s dramatic world title race is set to take another twist at the French Grand Prix today. An incident-packed race in Baku last time out may not have altered the top of the drivers championship standings, but it followed the tone of what has been an entertaining battle so far between the Mercedes and Red Bull drivers.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action from the F1 French Grand PrixDefending champion Hamilton has won the past two races at the Circuit Paul Ricard, but Verstappen will be desperate for victory after he was cruelly denied a win at the...
Motorsportsplanetf1.com

Rosberg finds Mercedes driver chassis swap ‘weird’

Nico Rosberg has said a chassis swap between drivers never happened once when he was at Mercedes, calling the plan a “weird” one. Ahead of the French Grand Prix weekend at the Paul Ricard circuit, news emerged of a chassis swap between the Mercedes drivers. Lewis Hamilton taking Bottas’ chassis and vice versa.
Motorsportsthebharatexpressnews.com

F1: the French GP at Paul Ricard could have thunderstorms

While it was the return to normal for who was at the top of the grid at Paul Ricard, during a sunny qualifying session in large situations, the French weather forecast issued a thunderstorm warning for the race which could spice things up. . “Moderate thunderstorms. Although quite frequent in...
Motorsportsevoindia.com

Verstappen’s Bull charges to pole at the French GP Qualifying

With the Canadian GP that was scheduled to be held last week was cancelled, Formula One has returned this weekend at Paul Ricard Circuit for the French GP. Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing topped the timesheet with Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes-AMG F1 in second and his teammate Valtteri Bottas, a close third. The qualifying session had seen two red flags caused by Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher in Q1. Schumacher also pulled the Haas into Q2, but couldn’t start the session due to a broken suspension. Here's what went down on Saturday.
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

F1 – Verstappen powers to pole in France forward of Hamilton and Bottas – NEWPAPER24

F1 – Verstappen powers to pole in France forward of Hamilton and Bottas. F1 Drivers’ Championship chief Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton by virtually three tenths of a second to say pole place for tomorrow’s 2021 FIA System 1 French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard. Valtteri Bottas took will line up in third place on the grid forward of Verstappen’s Crimson Bull team-mate Sergio Pérez.
Motorsportswestplainsdailyquill.net

F1 leader Verstappen wins French GP ahead of rival Hamilton

LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the penultimate lap to win the French Grand Prix and extend his lead over his title rival to 12 …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Track Limits In Formula One

Red Bull boss Christin Horner says that there has been some healthy discussion on the track limit situation. His driver Max Verstappen had to give the lead back to Lewis Hamilton after he — Verstappen — exceeded track limits in Bahrain, Then, in Portugal, Verstappen lost both pole position and the point for the fastest race lap after he exceeded track limits.
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

Leclerc upset, Verstappen secrets and techniques & teammate duels – NEWPAPER24

Leclerc upset, Verstappen secrets and techniques & teammate duels. Max Verstappen has certified on pole place for the 2021 French Grand Prix, together with his World Championship rival Lewis Hamilton getting second place on the entrance row of the grid. Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez fill out the second row so we’re set for a correct Mercedes v Pink Bull battle in France. However what else occurred? Listed below are the most important information tales of the day in your every day F1 round-up.