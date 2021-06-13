Fedde back from COVID-19 list, Nats-Giants split DH

If nothing else, the Washington Nationals showed some true grit over the course of their recent road trip. The Nats came home late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning on what the team likes to call a “happy flight” even though this one touched down at Dulles airport at 3:26 a.m. Last night, a 9-7 win in 11 innings against the team with the best record in the A.L. will raise the spirits of any team as they now get ready to face the team with the best record in the Majors in a 4-game series.