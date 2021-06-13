Cancel
Fedde back from COVID-19 list, Nats-Giants split DH

By Yahoo! Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaMonte Wade Jr. led off the eighth inning with an RBI single that broke a scoreless tie and the San Francisco Giants held on to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Saturday to earn a split in the day-night doubleheader. In the opener, Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings in the Nationals' 2-0 win. The teams combined for five runs in the doubleheader that was scheduled after Thursday's rainout.

