Johnny Cueto, Giants go for series win over Nationals
With runs at a premium this weekend, the San Francisco Giants turn to veteran Johnny Cueto to pitch them to a potential third win in their four-game series against the host Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon. Cueto (4-2, 3.70 ERA), whose start was pushed back a day due to Thursday's rainout, will oppose Nationals starter Joe Ross (2-6, 4.80 ERA) in the finale of a series in which the teams have combined to score only six runs.www.giants365.com