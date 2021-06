People magazine did an issue listing 100 things to love about America…and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is their biggest reason. “It feels great. I’ve been a lucky guy over the years to have the career that I’ve been blessed enough to have. And things like this, I’m always appreciative. We’re here in Hawaii, where I did a lot of my growing up… I was just Dwayne Johnson, the kid who’s having a hard time going to school making his classes. I never expected in my wildest of wild dreams that I would ever be in a position to be on the cover of People – and certainly not with this kind of title.”