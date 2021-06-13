Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Dear Summer: A Love Letter

By aileenlee
momcollective.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, my long-lost love. You have been missed. The summer of 2020 brought challenges and lessons to be learned. But this year I have high hopes and big dreams for our steps back towards normal this season. The alarms have been disabled and the house is ready for slow...

indianapolis.momcollective.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear Summer#Summer Nights#Sunscreen#Summer Break#Air Conditioning#Usher
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Related
Relationshipschurchleaders.com

A Long-Lost Love Letter: The Gift of True Words

She finally decided to clean out his desk. He’s been gone for almost five years, and she has walked past it multiple times a day every day since then, picturing him sitting there doing his work on his computer, a device that she has never had much interest in. Yet it amazed her, the way he could maneuver the Internet. The way he could keep their finances organized and keep their investments in order. The way he would bring her news of their family and friends as he discovered it on social media. The way he would print off stories he knew she would like, or would call her into the room to have her listen to him read some bit of news or some sentimental tale that he knew would make her smile. When she thinks of him in his later years, she sees him there, at his computer, just down the hall from where she bustles around the house. She remembers the secure feeling she had, knowing he was close by, knowing she was loved by a good man for more than half a century.
Yogagoodmenproject.com

A Love Letter to My Rescue Greyhound

My family have always been Dog People, capitals necessary. My sister and I, especially, have worshipped at the altar of various canine denizens, with the current matriarch (Waffle, a 15.5 year old labrador) ruling the roost with an iron fist and faltering gait. The family WhatsApp group remains abuzz with constant questions about Waffle’s welfare, her sleep, her pain medication, her diet, and the timely purchase of her (munificent) snacks. My parents traipse back and forth between my sister’s house and their own to provide dog-sitting services, as Waffle is now at the cantankerous age where she barks all day unless someone is sitting next to her and patting her (rendering work-from-home arrangements untenable). My father is a more tolerant man than I ever thought possible —and has learnt to monitor the stock market while sitting on the floor and absentmindedly patting Waffle with one hand. He was, of course, once adamant that he Did Not Want A Dog.
PhotographyPosted by
The Phoblographer

Reflection: A Love Letter to The Photographer You Used to be

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Dear the photographer I was once was, there’s something I’ve been meaning to tell you. For a long time, I neglected you. I wrote you off as merely a stepping stone to the photographer I am today. I belittled you and told others I’m embarrassed about you. I’d even proclaim I was delighted you didn’t exist anymore and that it’s for the greater good that you’re a thing of the past. But I was wrong. Really wrong. And in this letter, I’m going to tell you why.
Addison County, VTAddison Independent

Letter to the editor: Where's the love for Mount Abe

This letter is in response to the overview of the multiple proposals recommending the closure of Mt. Abraham Union High School. It is striking to me that all these proposals prioritize keeping the existing elementary schools, at the expense of the local high school. I am shocked that the idea...
Warren, MItricitytimes-online.com

The watchfulness of love

My earliest memory of watchful love goes back to my adolescence sixty years ago. A dark December evening, I returned home from babysitting the Zablocki children five doors down on Wagner Street. I opened the front door to find my mother and granny sitting on the living room sofa. They looked up with a threaded needle and tiny doll clothes in their hands.
Relationship AdviceGrand Forks Herald

Dear Friend: 'May you find a world that truly loves you'

ROCHESTER, Minn. — When attending graduation parties, I often wonder what good wishes to give to the "almost grownups." Do I wish them the riches of the world or unlimited success? How about hoping they find their meaning and purpose in life?. Sometimes, however, wishing them what they want may...
Relationship AdviceTemple Daily Telegram

Dear Annie: Go with true love

Dear Annie: I’ve been seeing this guy for almost a year now. We practically live together, in fact. At first, to be honest, we just “hooked up” for, as he put it, “pleasure.” But over the course of about three months of these hookups, our relationship got a little more serious, and now, almost a year later, we have deep feelings for each other. We both know that we love each other, too. We talk about our future, making plans for trips together.
SocietyWorld Link

Letter: Love one another? Really?

I am writing in response to an article I read on The World website titled “Love One Another.” I would like to give my point of view in regard to Ms. Davenport’s letter. If she believes in the First Amendment and civil rights/liberties, why does she have to be “disturbed” by someone else’s views and what they choose to display on their private property? I am a Mexican-American woman; I do not feel attacked one bit by any of the flags you are speaking of. I’m definitely not part of the “white privilege/nationalism/government/tradition/supremacy” she mentions, nor I do not see any racism whatsoever to any of this.
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Heery: A love letter to my Catholic brothers and sisters

For two months, I have been grasping for words. Though many of us knew it was coming, the announcement that several of our Catholic churches might be closing hit hard. I am grateful for the faithful work of the committee, who faced an awful task with compassion and integrity. I admire the Revs. Lioi and Gathenya, and the ministers, staff and volunteers, who serve with love; I have no idea how two priests have managed to care for nine parishes; I can barely keep up with one! I understand the reasons for the closures: the decline in attendance, the shortage of priests, the financial challenges, the demographic and cultural shifts, as well as the loss of trust. But what is most apparent to me is that my Catholic brothers and sisters are grieving.
RetailThrive Global

Cari Jacobs: “…Write a love letter to yourself — and not just any love letter”

…Write a love letter to yourself — and not just any love letter. One of my clients was feeling quite depressed because she did not feel she could meet someone to date. She was in a downward spiral about all that this meant about who she was. Too this and not enough of that. We sent her on a three-week solo road trip. Her assignment was to reject notions of dating for just three weeks and instead focus on falling in love with herself. Towards the end of the journey, she wrote a two-page love letter to herself. But this was not just any love letter. It demonstrated real love, which includes room and appreciation for all the imperfection and all of the exquisite beauty she had to offer herself and the world around her. As I read this letter, tears dropped from my eyes because she expressed what so many should feel but have not given themselves permission to feel: the wellful of adoration we can have for ourselves. And the authentic love for all we are.
Celebrationsthepressboxlts.com

Father’s Day Gifts Ideas? Just Share a Memory With Love

(My “Father’s Day” gift that will give forever and ever, Amen.) There are few things in life more precious than a “Father’s Day” gift to an unsuspecting dad. After all, we get our start parenting the “little fellas” on a 9-month delay. Mom got out of the gates quick, and we have been making up ground ever since.
Religioncheddar.com

'The Queer Bible' Is Open Love Letter To Queer Community

'The Queer Bible,' is a powerful and intimate essay collection of gratitude to the queer community. Contributors include Elton John, Tan France, Graham Norton and many more. Editor of the book, Jack Guinness, talks about his inspiration behind the project.
Family RelationshipsMitchellrepublic.com

Woster: Dad's unspoken life lessons

My dad died while I was still figuring out how the post-college world worked, so I never really got an opportunity to develop an adult-to-adult relationship with him. I sure wish I had that chance. It’s great to be able to have kids and watch them grow and learn and...
Lifestyleplayhardliveclean.com

Love Life, Love Your Heart this Summer! #PHLCJun2021

So summer vacation time is here! Yippee! Now that you have more free time on your hands, show your heart you care and focus on the health of your heart this summer!. *Give your heart a workout: Try brisk walking, running, cycling or swimming this summer, and limit your screen time!
Advocacymagicseaweed.com

WATCH: 'Thank You, Sea' a Love Letter to the Ocean

Surfers Against Sewage has made it their business to work towards a healthy ocean environment. And today, on World Ocean Day, the group has released a 4 minute video paying homage to the sea, its inhabitants and everything that it gives us all personally. Hit play, stay humble. Cover shot by WILDSEASCAPES.
Movieskfgo.com

Joyful ‘In the Heights’ is love letter to Latinos in U.S.

(Reuters) – It’s taken 13 years to make its way from the stage to the big screen, but “In the Heights” is throwing a party and wants everyone to join in. Opening in movie theaters on Thursday and streaming on HBO Max, Hollywood’s biggest Latino film in decades tells the stories of the dreams and challenges of the largely immigrant community in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood.
Hertford, NCDaily Advance

'Love Letters' To Open at Carolina Theater

Carolina Moon Theater is pleased to present “Love Letter’s” by A. R. Gurney as its first play in the new theater. “Love Letters” is the story of a 50-year correspondence between Melissa Gardner and her childhood-friend-love-interest, Andrew Makepeace Ladd III. Carolina Moon Theater presents “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney at...