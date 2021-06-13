Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

(Video) Tony Khan and Mark Henry discuss his return to the ring and more

By Mario Fernandes
Posted by 
Media Referee
Media Referee
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his shock debut a week ago on Tony Khan’s AEW. The legend is signed as part of the commentary panel as well as talent development. Henry, signed for WWE in 1993 and served the company loyally for almost three decades. He also admits that he has no negative feelings towards the company.

www.mediareferee.com
Media Referee

Media Referee

Florida, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We aim to bring unique sports insights and original news content on a daily basis. Talking points about WWE, UFC, Boxing, Tennis, F1

 https://www.mediareferee.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Renee Paquette
Person
Mark Henry
Person
Tony Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Aew Wwe Hall#Davidlagreca1#Themarkhenry#Aew Roster#Tonykhan#World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments on Lio Rush’s Retirement

On June 9, 2021, the official AEW Twitter account would put out a statement from the President & CEO of All Elite Wrestling, Tony Khan. This statement would regard Lio Rush’s retirement following the injury he sustained at AEW Double or Nothing this year. Tony Khan would go on to...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Mark Henry on his final conversation with Vince McMahon

During AEW's last Pay Per View a few weeks ago at Double or Nothing, the federation of Tony Khan wanted to give several surprises to its fans and among these the biggest was probably the engagement of former WWE star Mark Henry. He has signed an agreement with the number...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (6/15): WWE NXT Review, Tony Khan, Renee Paquette Gives Birth

Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below. The Wrestling Inc. Podcast airs every Monday immediately following WWE RAW, Tuesdays...
WWEPro Wrestling Insider

FORBES PROFILES AEW AND TONY KHAN

All Elite Wrestling and its President Tony Khan were profiled by Forbes today at this link. The article noted that the company recently made an eight-figure investment into the video game side of the business and that investment has put the company in the red currently. It also noted that TNT paid the company $43 million in 2020 for programming and that with the new programming coming in, Khan expects to be profitable this year as the WarnerMedia deal is paying the company $175 million over four years. The current TV deal is believed to end in December 2023.
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Meet All Elite Wrestling’s Tony Khan, The Next Lord Of The Ring

With AEW, the 38-year-old CEO has built the first real threat to Vince McMahon’s WWE in more than two decades. Inside the billionaire vs. billionaire smackdown. With his arms crossed against a black Jacksonville Jaguars polo shirt and his eyes hidden behind sunglasses, Tony Khan wore a mischievous but hardly intimidating grin in a recent promo video for his All Elite Wrestling. Khan was responding to reports that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), his nascent company’s chief competitor, is in talks to partner with New Japan Pro Wrestling, a move that would muscle in on AEW’s relationship with the smaller promotion. It provided a convenient excuse for Khan to launch an attack on WWE’s new president and chief revenue officer, Nick Khan (no relation), and grab attention in the leadup to AEW’s weekly Dynamite on TNT and its May 30 Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW’s Upcoming Debut In New York City, & More

During a recent interview with The New York Daily News, AEW President Tony Khan commented on AEW’s official debut in New York City, the accountability he feels toward the fans, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On AEW’s NYC debut: “No city is more...
NFLPWMania

Tony Khan On AEW Success, Cody Rhodes Talks AEW Creative, & More

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan and the company were just profiled by Forbes for their Daily Cover feature. The piece, done by Forbes’ wealth team writer Hank Tucker, includes a photo shoot with Khan and several wrestlers, which was done before Hikaru Shida dropped the AEW Women’s World Title to Britt Baker, and before Darby Allin dropped the AEW TNT Title to Miro.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 6/17 – WKH – The News: Tony Khan opens up about father funding AEW’s start and first ECW show as a kid, Raw and NXT ratings updates, Moose status, former Darren Young update, ROH Philly, AEW NYC, ACH, more (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including Tony Khan opens up about father funding AEW’s start and first ECW show as a kid, Raw and NXT ratings updates, Moose renews contract with Impact, former Darren Young signs with New Japan, ROH returning to Philadelphia, AEW date set for New York City, ACH retires, Impact’s first show with fans, New Japan matches announced, and more.
WWEPWMania

Tony Khan Talks AEW Dark Being Like Developmental, WWE Being Interested In The Acclaimed Before He Signed Them, & More

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan says he felt pressured by WWE to sign Anthony Bowens and Max Caster. Bowens and Caster are now known as The Acclaimed in AEW. Khan spoke with Mike Johnson of PWInsider this week and revealed that WWE wanted to sign both Caster and Bowens, as they were singles wrestlers from the popular Create A Pro wrestling school. He also named Red Velvet and Powerhouse Hobbs as AEW success stories.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On Why His Friends Now Like Pro Wrestling

In his latest appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan talked about his recent profile with Forbes. Arguably the most noteworthy piece of the article was Khan’s father, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, revealing his doubts over AEW when it first started. Khan talked about how he successfully won his father over to the idea.
Video Gamesthebharatexpressnews.com

Tony Khan responds to criticism of investment in AEW’s video game division

Hank Tucker of TBEN recently posted an article on AEW. It was there that it was noted that the promotion received $ 43.75 million from WarnerMedia in 2020. It was added that the company is still in the red for now as it has invested eight figures in the video game department. They have already launched a casino type game while also working on a GM mode mobile game in addition to their console game.