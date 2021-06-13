(Video) Tony Khan and Mark Henry discuss his return to the ring and more

With AEW, the 38-year-old CEO has built the first real threat to Vince McMahon’s WWE in more than two decades. Inside the billionaire vs. billionaire smackdown. With his arms crossed against a black Jacksonville Jaguars polo shirt and his eyes hidden behind sunglasses, Tony Khan wore a mischievous but hardly intimidating grin in a recent promo video for his All Elite Wrestling. Khan was responding to reports that World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), his nascent company’s chief competitor, is in talks to partner with New Japan Pro Wrestling, a move that would muscle in on AEW’s relationship with the smaller promotion. It provided a convenient excuse for Khan to launch an attack on WWE’s new president and chief revenue officer, Nick Khan (no relation), and grab attention in the leadup to AEW’s weekly Dynamite on TNT and its May 30 Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.