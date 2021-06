Great news for those who are fully vaccinated (as in, it’s been more than two weeks since your final dose—if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please follow these Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to help keep others safe): There are still travel deals to be had if you’re hoping to treat Dad to a last-minute trip for Father's Day. These luxury hotel packages are all within driving distance of major U.S. cities, perfect for Dads out there who need some serious pampering or want to hit the links.