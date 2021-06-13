Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Scandinavian Mixed, Caroline Hedwall leads

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In Sweden Caroline Hedwall with a partial closed in 64 (-8) out of a total of 131 (67 64, -13) hits flies in the lead of the Scandinavian Mixed. In Gothenburg, in the European Tour and Ladies European Tour (LET) tournament which sees women and men at par and competing for a single trophy (as well as the ranking is unique) and a total prize pool of 1,000,000 euros, the protagonist is absolute.

www.tennisworldusa.org
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#The Scandinavian Mixed#The European Tour#Ladies European Tour#Swede#Slovenian#Eurotour#Dutch#Azzurri#Italians#The Lpga Tour#Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
Sweden
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfMerced Sun-Star

Hedwall takes 1-stroke lead in European mixed golf event

Caroline Hedwall of Sweden shot a 7-under 64 Friday to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the inaugural Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament. Hosted by Annika Sorenstam and Henrik Stenson, the event is a first on the European Tour featuring 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for one trophy and one prize money pool.
Golf24newshd.tv

Hewson and Hedwall keep pace with the men in Sweden

Alice Hewson birdied three of her last four holes to join a four-way tie for the lead after three rounds of the Scandinavia Mixed tournament in Gothenburg on Saturday. Hewson shot a three-under-par 69 to join overnight leader Caroline Hedwall, who shot a 73, and two men, Rhys Enoch and Jason Scrivener, who benefited from starting early before the wind got up and both shot 66s.
NFLgolfmonthly.com

Scandinavian Mixed Hosted By Henrik & Annika Live Stream

Scandinavian Mixed Hosted By Henrik & Annika Live Stream. Hosted at Vallda Golf & Country Club, this week on the European Tour the Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik and Annika takes place. The event, co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour, will see 78 men and 78 women...
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jonathan Caldwell claims Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam's inaugural Scandinavian Mixed; Alice Hewson places third

Jonathan Caldwell hit the shot of his life out of the rough on the 72nd hole at the Scandinavian Mixed. The journeyman pro wasn’t sure where he stood on the board at the time, but his approach to two feet set up a closing birdie that clinched his first European Tour title. As he walked off the 18th green, tournament co-host Annika Sorenstam gave him a fist pump after carding a closing 64. He called the moment “incredible.”
Gamblingthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Scandinavian Mixed betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Scandinavian Mixed betting odds have been released for the European Tour and Ladies European Tour event at Vallda Golf and Country Club in Gothenburg, Sweden. The betting favorite this week is Sam Horsfield, who comes in at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds. Jason Scrivener and Joost Luiten are both...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 Scandinavian Mixed purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Scandinavian Mixed purse is set for €1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at €166,6600 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart. The Scandinavian Mixed field is headed by Caroline Hedwall, Jason Scrivener and more. The Scandinavian Mixed is the...
Golfprogolfweekly.com

Leonie Harm Takes Early Lead at Mixed Event in Sweden

Leonie Harm opened with a sizzling round of 67 at the 2021 Scandinavian Mixed Hosted by Henrik & Annika and sits tied atop the early leaderboard with Richie Ramsay at 5 under. The German arrived in Sweden in solid form having followed a runner up finish at last month’s South African Women’s Open with a top 50 at the U.S. Women’s Open.
Premier Leaguegolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Premier League referee CADDIES at the Scandinavian Mixed!

Premier League referee Mike Dean was back on the Ladies European Tour this week to caddie for Whitney Hillier at the Scandinavian Mixed in Sweden. The controversial top-flight official has previously caddied for Hillier during her career and the pair experienced arguably their best moment in 2019 when the 30-year-old made a hole-in-one at the Estrella Damn Mediterranean Ladies Open.
Golfava360.com

Emily Kristine Pedersen shoots 67 | Round 2 Highlights | 2021 Scandinavian Mixed

Emily Kristine Pedersen has an eventful 2nd say at the Scandinavian Mixed. The Dane only carded six pars in her 2nd round scorecard. The European Tour’s Race to Dubai continues this week with the Scandinavian Mixed hosted by Henrik & Annika. As part of the European Tour’s commitment to inclusivity in golf, 78 men and 78 women will go head-to-head for the first time on the same course competing for one prize fund and one trophy, with the event co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour. Annika Sörenstam has announced she will tee it up on home soil for the first time in 13 years alongside fellow tournament host Henrik Stenson at Vallda Golf and Country Club. During her 16-year Hall of Fame career, Sörenstam amassed 89 victories worldwide, including ten Major Championships before retiring in 2008 to start a family. Meanwhile, Sam Horsfield made his first major cut at the U.S. PGA Championship a couple of weeks ago (finishing T49) and has finished no worse than T21, with three top-10s, in his five regular European Tour events this year. Jamie Donaldson is a man who has eight worldwide wins and has hit the winning shot in a Ryder Cup. His form is very much back since his wrist operation with five top 20’s in his last six outings. Who will emerge victorious in this historic tournament?
GolfBetfair

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hedwall heads the field at halfway

We've reached the halfway stage of the Scandinavian Mixed but with poor weather on it's way, the leaders could be vulnerable... “Rai trails by fully eight strokes but that was as far as he trailed by at halfway when he won the Scottish Open last year when the wind got up in round three and I’m happy to take a very small chance on him each-way.”
TravelPosted by
Forbes

A Travel Primer On The Scandinavian Countries

Scandinavia and the Nordic region is so often portrayed in global media as the poster-child for everything from modern design to welfare models and even happiness. In the decade before the pandemic, that image translated into economic benefit. Interest in visiting Scandinavia from U.S. travelers saw rapid growth, especially in Norway.
Carsbikeexif.com

Scandinavian Slayer: A slick Suzuki SV650 from Finland

The Suzuki SV650 will go down in history as one of the best bang-for-buck motorcycles ever made. The ‘poor man’s Monster’ gets non-stop praise for being reliable, fun and inexpensive, even if it is a little aesthetically dull. It’s such a perennial favorite in fact, that when Suzuki tried to replace it with the ill-fated Gladius, they eventually had to bring it back.
Lifestylelatestnewspost.com

Scandinavian Spotlight: Padel fever in Mallorca

There’s a fever going on in the Scandinavian community – Padel fever. As the sport is getting more and more popular in Scandinavia, the tourists that come want to play more and more – according to a large hotel booking site, the fact that the hotel announces that they have their own court or cooperation with a padel club makes the bookings go up instantly. When padel fever hit Mallorca hard in 2018, several new clubs opened and the Nordic people in Mallorca started to organise different types of tournaments. For couples with nice lunches afterwards, for kids on Sundays, and for woman, as Marie Hellström explains.
Golf24newshd.tv

American Korda shoots 67 to capture Meijer LPGA event

Nelly Korda closed with a five-under 67 at the Meijer Classic on Sunday to become the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season. The 22-year-old American Korda finished at 25-under 263 to beat Ireland's Leona Maguire by two strokes and break the tournament record at the Blythefield Country Club course in the US state of Michigan.