I Don't Care That It 'Could Be Worse' When I'm in Pain and Losing Hope

With Father’s Day around the corner, I’m departing from my typical hospice patient story, to thank, honor and praise our Heavenly Father. I’ve never known my biological father. As a young boy, I longed for a father. The longing was so deep, so profound at times that I physically ached in my gut. I longed for a father to teach me, to believe in me and yes, even correct me. I longed for a father when grade school classmates talked about what they did with their fathers, or what their fathers did with them. I longed for a father when I watched TV shows like “Father Knows Best” or “Leave it to Beaver”. And I especially longed for a father during those dreaded, long awkward walks across the football field on parents’ nights.