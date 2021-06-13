Being Brave

USS Intrepid's darkest day is a reminder of how so many gave so much. When you are in the media business covering a very specific topic set you can't help feel the false impression at times that you have seen most of what there is to be seen. But once in a while a new bit of information or a photo will really grab you. This was the case on Saturday while scrolling through Twitter. The photo above popped up and it just made me freeze and stare. The TV in the background seemed to go quiet. I felt transported. The image was uniquely heartbreaking, sailors releasing their fellow sailors overboard in white body bags—a mass burial at sea that somehow looked like another day on the job for the almost child-like faces tasked with such a solemn deed, but you knew that was anything but the case. These were battle-hardened men long before their time.