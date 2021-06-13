Being Brave
Sometimes, when people get settled into the mundane tasks of life, they forget to take chances. When the Covid pandemic first broke out, people were stuck at home and they had time to pick up new hobbies. They learned new recipes, learned new instruments, and new games. Some adopted new pets. Some made friends with their neighbors. Since that time, life has started to return to normal. People have started to get settled into routines. Life is busy again. I am back in my routine and less likely to step outside of my comfort zone. Looking back on the past several years, the chances that I took, big and small, were truly worthwhile.