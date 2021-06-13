Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Suspect Involved in 24-Hour Shooting Spree in Alabama and Georgia Arrested

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police have arrested Justin Tyran Roberts, 39, after a 24-hour shooting spree in three separate locations in Georgia and Alabama. Roberts is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while committing a crime and while being a convicted felon and theft. A man was shot multiple times outside a hotel on Friday night in Phenix City, Alabama, then two hours later three people were shot near a Columbus restaurant. Then Saturday afternoon another person was shot in Columbus, near the restaurant shooting. Police say Roberts was responsible for all three shootings and are investigating a connection between the injured and the suspect. He will appear in court on Monday.

www.thedailybeast.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Columbus, GA
Phenix City, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Convicted Felon#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Oregon Man Allegedly Forced Woman to Drive Him 2K Miles After Killing Three

An Oregon man’s reign of terror, which allegedly resulted in the deaths of three people, finally ended when he surrendered to police, authorities said Sunday. However, it came after he allegedly forced a woman to drive him more than 2,000 miles to Wisconsin. Laura Johnson was sitting in her car during her lunch break when Oen Evan Nicholson approached her with a gun, forcing her to give him a lift, police said. During the 33-hour ride, Johnson was able to talk Nicholson into turning himself in, her father told a local TV network.
Oregon StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Oregon Deputy Kills Pet Chimpanzee After It Attacks Owners

An Oregon deputy shot and killed an adult pet chimpanzee after it attacked its owner’s daughter, a 50-year old woman, CBS News reported. Umatilla County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call by the owner, a 68-year old woman, after the chimpanzee escaped its cage and bit the woman’s daughter several times in the arms, torso, and legs. The owner told authorities in a frantic 911 call that she was unable to treat her daughter’s wound as she attempted to shield her from the chimpanzee. “I’m trying to guard her from a 200-pound ape, so I can’t really put pressure on it, ma’am,” the woman said in the call. When police arrived, they had to subdue the animal in order to provide medical assistance to the daughter and proceeded to shoot the chimpanzee in the head. Both women were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The chimpanzee had lived with the family for 17 years prior to the incident.
Houston, TXPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Gunman Shoots Houston Deputy’s Wife, Child During Home Invasion

A Houston deputy faced great danger close to home when a gunman broke into his house and shot his wife and step-daughter early Sunday morning, CNN reports. According to police, the gunman forced himself into the home around 2 a.m. Sunday and began shooting, with bullets piercing the deputy's wife in the leg and his step-daughter. Both were transported to the hospital, where the step-daughter had surgery, though police said they were both in stable condition. No motive has been determined, but authorities are hoping a blood trail left after an exchange of fire between the deputy and gunman will help them identify the suspect. “We don’t know anything, what’s the motive of this, if it was targeted or what, all we know is he forced entry,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said.
Michigan StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Michigan Cop Fired for Racist Facebook Posts About Black People

A Warren, Michigan police officer was terminated Tuesday after Facebook posts showed him making racist remarks toward Black people, FOX2 reports. The Warren Police Department launched an investigation last week after a woman tipped off the department about the posts. It concluded that the officer, who has not been named, violated the unit’s policies. “[The officer’s actions] do not reflect the men and women of this Department, nor the values of this Department,” the department wrote in a statement. “This appropriate action demonstrates how seriously the City of Warren Police Department views statements or acts of racism by any of its members. They will not be tolerated.” The screenshots allegedly depicted the officer railing against Black people, with one saying Black people are the most racist people and another saying he’d have killed himself if he was Black.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Man Pulls Gun on Police Chief’s Daughter for Forgetting Cream Cheese on His Bagel

A customer pulled a gun on a Starbucks worker—who happened to be a Florida police chief’s daughter—because he was so angry the store had forgotten cream cheese on his bagel. After apparently receiving the wrong order, Omar Wright threatened an employee, the daughter of Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. The police chief said her daughter was understandably upset from the incident, adding she went into “mom mode” to console her. Hours later, she marched in a peace rally with other county leaders calling for the community to “take the streets back.” Wright was arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault. The arrest report said Wright caused a “well-founded fear in the victim,” making her believe that her life would be at risk if she didn’t give Wright the cream cheese. In a statement, Starbucks said the safety of employees is always a “top priority,” and they are grateful that nobody was injured.
Louisiana StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Louisiana Man Promised ‘Most Heinous’ Deaths for Brookings Staffers: Feds

A Louisiana man allegedly threatened to “wipe the entire Brookings Institution off the face of the fucking earth,” saying that the venerable think tank’s staff deserved to die “in the most heinous way.” That’s according to a criminal complaint filed in New Orleans federal court, accusing Russell Vennell, 59, of making interstate threats against Brookings, a felony that carries up to five years in prison. Shortly after 2 a.m. on June 13, Vennell called Brookings and told a security guard that he was going to kill an employee identified in court filings as S.H., the complaint states. He then left a voicemail reiterating the threat against S.H., but added an ominous addendum. “I called you a little while ago telling you I was going to kill S.H. I gotta revamp that,” the complaint quotes Vennell as saying. “I am going to wipe the entire Brookings Institution off the face of the fucking earth. You are scum sucking evil motherfuckers and you all deserve death in the most heinous way and it’s coming at you.”
Texas StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Texas Homeowners Threatened With Steep Fines Over Their Pride Flag

A homeowners association in Austin, Texas, ordered a married couple to take down a rainbow Pride flag they hung outside their house or they will face steep fines, according to a letter the two shared with local NBC affiliate KXAN. “It’s pride month!” David Colligan, who lives there with husband Alonzo Rivas, told the station. The notice that property management sent to the pair states that only American flags, U.S. armed forces flags, and the state of Texas flag are permitted. “Please remove the flag that is currently in front of your home….,” it says. “This notice is not a commentary on the merit of your flag’s message, but rather the flag itself. The flag recently erected on your property is not in compliance with the restrictions.” The two have until June 25 to remove their flag before property management begins assessing fines for non-compliance. Colligan and Rivas are now circulating a petition in an effort to update the policy. “We don’t have any interest in breaking the rules, but we do have interest in changing the rules,” Colligan said, adding that they plan to keep the flag right where it is.