Indigenous child-welfare battle heads to court despite calls for Ottawa to drop cases

By Canadian Press
meadowlakenow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOttawa’s controversial legal challenge of a pair of rulings involving First Nations children torn from their families by a chronically underfunded childcare system heads to Federal Court Monday, despite repeated calls for the cases to be dropped in the name of reconciliation. The federal government is poised to argue against...

