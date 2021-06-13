Indigenous child-welfare battle heads to court despite calls for Ottawa to drop cases

OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected individuals, families, and communities in many ways. Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, it is important that we acknowledge the inequitable impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Indigenous peoples across the country. Indigenous communities were some of the hardest hit. The challenges experienced by Indigenous peoples of Canada, such as barriers to accessing quality care, have been exacerbated during the pandemic. As well, COVID-19 infection rates have disproportionately affected Indigenous peoples—as of June 1, 2021, the rate of reported active cases of COVID-19 in First Nations people living on a reserve was 188% higher than the rate for the general Canadian population. In addition, Indigenous groups screened positive at a rate two times higher than non-Indigenous groups for anxiety and depression.