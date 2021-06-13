Things Are Going Back to “Normal” but Will I Ever Love Motherhood Again?

In 2020, the bottom fell out of motherhood for me. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way, but that didn’t make it any easier to get through. Beginning that fateful March day when the WHO declared the pandemic, I watched in horror as all the supports that made our family work fell away one by one. My daughter’s beloved preschool closed for two days. And then two weeks. And then indefinitely. And then permanently. We kept our youngest out of daycare, continuing to pay full price for zero childcare. (That only lasted for three weeks before it became clear that either I was leaving my job and spiraling even deeper into depression, or she was going back to daycare.)