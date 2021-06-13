Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Things Are Going Back to “Normal” but Will I Ever Love Motherhood Again?

By Lauren Palmer
momcollective.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, the bottom fell out of motherhood for me. I know I’m not alone in feeling this way, but that didn’t make it any easier to get through. Beginning that fateful March day when the WHO declared the pandemic, I watched in horror as all the supports that made our family work fell away one by one. My daughter’s beloved preschool closed for two days. And then two weeks. And then indefinitely. And then permanently. We kept our youngest out of daycare, continuing to pay full price for zero childcare. (That only lasted for three weeks before it became clear that either I was leaving my job and spiraling even deeper into depression, or she was going back to daycare.)

indianapolis.momcollective.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brené Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Mental Health#Depression
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Beauty & Fashionrollercoaster.ie

Sinead Kennedy is ‘loving every second’ of motherhood

Sinead Kennedy is loving mummy life. The broadcaster has been enjoying her family time over the last few weeks. In March, the 37-year-old and her husband Conor Kirwan welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby girl they named Indie. The couple has been keeping a low profile since becoming parents...
Relationship Advicenexttribe.com

I Love Him, But Not Enough to Get Married Again

Kelly James has been there, done that. Twice actually. Now she's happy to have a good man in her life, but doesn't necessarily want him for the rest of her life. I got married the first time because I loved him, and at 26, I was ready to be a grownup, with a husband and everything. I didn’t think that decision through or contemplate what being married might be like. It lasted a year.
Family Relationshipschattanoogamoms.com

Motherhood

Lately I forget many things, but I remember the day it happened. I was leaving an OB appointment when I was pregnant with my first baby. I was stopped at a traffic light stationed at the Parkridge Hospital exit, waiting to turn...
Societymomcollective.com

What I Learned about Motherhood from the Mother of a Trans Child

{For the sake of continuity, I’ll be referring to the LGBTQIA+ community as the queer community in parts of this post. I realize it is not my place, but each of our own, to label ourselves as we see fit. I have written this article with the full support and blessing of my dear friend, who is the mother of a trans child. I have changed names for privacy.}
Mental Healththebeaumontnews.ca

Going back to 'normal' during the pandemic

With everything opening back up again, I thought I would be more excited than I am. But I am anxious and feeling a bit stressed. What’s wrong with me?. Nothing is wrong with you! In fact, you are reacting quite normally to yet another huge change that is happening in our world.
Family Relationshipsdailyinfographic.com

Father’s Day Facts For Underappreciated Dads

Too often, moms get to hog all the glory for raising kids, but where’s all the love for the great dads out there? They may wear socks and sandals, do dorky Fred Flinstone impersonations, and embarrass us in public to no end, but you’ve gotta admit: we wouldn’t be who we are today without our dads. They teach us how to play sports, they cultivate our music taste, and they let us do things moms would never allow. And of course, we can’t forget about all the single dads and father-figure guardians who take on the work of both parents.
Norwich, CTNorwich Bulletin

Cityside: Father’s Day and "the hardest job I could ever love"

Next Monday marks the 'official start of summer but before we get there, I have a word or two (OK, more like 500) on this Sunday, which is Father’s Day (singular possessive rather than plural possessive, while I wonder why it’s a possessive at all, but that’s a rumination for another time).
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Yes, I Still Miss You

Disclaimer: All information, data and material contained, presented, or provided on this post is written from my first hand experiences of mental illness and suicide from loved ones. It is not to be construed or intended as providing medical or legal advice. Decisions you make about your family’s healthcare are important and should be made in consultation with a competent medical professional. I’m not a physician and do not claim to be.
Family Relationshipsuexpress.com

Aunt's Visits Always Cause Catastrophes

DEAR SOMEONE ELSE’S MOM: Every time my mother’s sister visits from Florida, something bad happens in the family. She just likes to start trouble, and in the past, she has done some serious damage. Because of her sticking her nose into things, my uncle and his wife ended up getting...
Family Relationshipsfunlovingfamilies.com

Having 4 Kids: What It’s Really Like

Are you on the cusp of a major life change and wondering what having 4 kids might be like? Or maybe you’re just curious what it’s like for a friend or neighbor who seems to have their hands impossibly full. I’m here to give you the scoop on what having...
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

The Stay-at-Home Dad :: An Ode to My Husband

I have always wanted to be a preschool teacher. When I was a little girl, I loved nothing more than creating lessons for my little sister so I could “teach” her various things (which was her least favorite part of growing up). When my own children were toddlers, my preschool-teaching dreams were fulfilled. This was one of the main reasons my husband, Aree, became a stay-at-home dad.
Family Relationshipsnewsnetnebraska.org

Lily Gruber, Fat Motherhood: ‘I don’t have children by choice’

Missing motherhood that does not weigh, but is a very specific choice of life, that must be respected and understood. Lily Gruber It says in the podcast She loves me, she doesn’t love me From Corriere della Sera, speaking of her decision not to have children and the taboos associated with “not motherhood” that persist today. The belief is that feminine identity is mandatory through the son, The only way to realize the ability to give love is to understand one’s existence.
Family RelationshipsUnion-Recorder

CHANCEY: 10 things I loved about my dad

From sunrise to sunset a farmer worked his boys hard every day except Sundays. The farmer refused to purchase the new technology that other farmers embraced and worked the old-fashioned way — from can ‘til can’t. One day the farmer stopped by the local feed and seed store, and some...
Societymumsnet.com

Lighthearted - if I could go back and tell myself......

You don't need so much stuff! At 53 years older my house is just full of stuff. I need to trust that if I haven't used it in two years I don't need it and to get rid of it!. Also - if you can afford it - buy quality but buy once. I have a load of crappy stuff that nobody (including me) wants - and not good enough for the charity shop - but I can't bear to put it in landfill.
Relationship AdviceMMORPG News

Tips for Dating After Divorce And Exactly How to take pleasure from It

Dating after having a divorce proceedings is usually the most challenging hurdles to climb up. It is similarly real whether you’re the dumping person or the dumped person. If perhaps you were the dumped person, then it could be extremely hard for you to definitely trust somebody once more, particularly if you had been cheated on or otherwise betrayed. If perhaps you were usually the one to complete the dumping, you might be hesitant to put your self out there once again, afraid that you might again think you’ve got met your soulmate, only to wind up disappointed over time.
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

I Love You Mom and Dad, but Why Can’t You Just Support Me? {Anonymous Stories in Motherhood}

Sometimes in my life, I have felt like I am a hot mess express, and I’m pretty sure, like about 1 million percent sure, it’s a direct result of my childhood and my upbringing. Now don’t get me wrong; I am so very grateful for my mom and dad. I love them dearly, but I am scarred by them as well. I can’t possibly share all of the instances that stand out to me as just downright odd or not typical of a “normal” childhood, but I can sincerely share the overall takeaway: Each day, I carry a lot of pain because of my parents, and I possess a strong longing for a normal parent-child relationship; that longing burns deep inside of me. I never had “normal,” and for that, I still suffer.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

In Two-Father Families, Who Gets To Be Called Dad?

Gay Dad Private Facebook fills anxiously with the same question asked over and over and over: What do your kids call you?. The posts all start off like this one from Jake (not his real name) in Georgia: “My husband and I are at a standstill about what names our kids should call us. When our kids were first born, we both wanted to be called ‘Daddy.’ Neither of us like the other options.”
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

16 Signs It’s Time to Let Go of a Toxic Partner

It’s a basic human need to have a romantic relationship. Nonetheless, the person you consider your soulmate jeopardizes your well-being. So how do you know when it’s time to break away from a toxic partner?. You must guard your heart if you see these red flags. Sixteen Warning Signs of...
Relationship AdviceThought Catalog

It Ended Because It Wasn’t Our Time

I don’t know why it took two years to let you go. I certainly didn’t mean to fall for your potential, but I did. It was naïve of me to believe that getting accustomed to you was nothing but a trepid period to you. You had your doubts from the immediate get go.