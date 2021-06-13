Childhood Anxiety: Parents Aren’t the Cause but They Are the Solution

I’m a psychotherapist and I get multiple calls each week from parents of anxious children. These parents are desperate to help their children “get rid of” their childhood anxiety or learn to cope with it. They often state that their child has been highly anxious since they were very young. These parents feel like they’ve tried everything…comforting their child, explaining logic to them, tough love, and all the breathing exercises you can imagine. Often they are surprised when I suggest we start with parent work and I explain that parent work alone is often enough to make major strides in their child’s anxiety. How? By reducing or eliminating parental accommodation of child anxiety.