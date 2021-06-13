Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Childhood Anxiety: Parents Aren’t the Cause but They Are the Solution

By Jen O'Rourke
momcollective.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a psychotherapist and I get multiple calls each week from parents of anxious children. These parents are desperate to help their children “get rid of” their childhood anxiety or learn to cope with it. They often state that their child has been highly anxious since they were very young. These parents feel like they’ve tried everything…comforting their child, explaining logic to them, tough love, and all the breathing exercises you can imagine. Often they are surprised when I suggest we start with parent work and I explain that parent work alone is often enough to make major strides in their child’s anxiety. How? By reducing or eliminating parental accommodation of child anxiety.

indianapolis.momcollective.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety#Childhood#Solution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
Mental Healthstreetsensemedia.org

Anxiety disorder

Many people in the world suffer from anxiety. I personally do. I sometimes have trouble going to sleep, and I also have trouble staying in one place. It’s like I must be doing something, at weird hours of the night my body feels like I have to be outside. My...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Parents may have ‘a little bit of anxiety,’ but officials say most activities are safe for young, unvaccinated kids

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. There’s still one group not yet eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19: children under 12. But as Pennsylvania steadily phases out its remaining COVID-19 precautions, the state is telling parents most activities are now pretty safe for kids — even though they can’t eliminate risk entirely.
Kidsgetnews.info

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Adrienne Matheson Launches Online Course To Help Parents Identify & Overcome Childhood Anxiety & Covid Lockdowns

Humans and especially children are social creatures by nature, and when they are left unable to socialize, anxiety and other behavioral issues can easily develop. Extended lockdowns just add to this unhealthy cocktail, leaving many parents with anxious children. This new online course will not only help parents & families identify anxiety, but also learn how to overcome it.
Mental Healthsleepreviewmag.com

Persistent Insomnia Symptoms Since Childhood Linked with Mood, Anxiety Disorders

A 15-year longitudinal study shows that childhood insomnia symptoms that persist into adulthood are strong determinants of mood and anxiety disorders in young adults. The research abstract was published recently in an online supplement of the journal Sleep and will be presented as an oral presentation on Sunday, June 13, during Virtual SLEEP 2021.
Relationshipsstudyfinds.org

Children of well-educated parents more likely to survive childhood, study reveals

TRONDHEIM, Norway — It’s hard to fathom, but an estimated 15,000 children die every single day on a global scale due to preventable causes. According to a new report, however, that number may have more to do with the parent’s education than modern medicine. Researchers in Norway find children born to well-educated parents worldwide are more likely to survive the first five years of life than other youths.
Mental Healthedexlive.com

Childhood insomnia can determine anxiety and mood disorders in young adults, finds study

A 15-year longitudinal study shows that childhood insomnia symptoms that persist into adulthood are strong determinants of mood and anxiety disorders in young adults. Results show that insomnia symptoms persisting from childhood through adolescence and into adulthood were associated with a 2.8-fold increased risk of internalising disorders. The findings of the study were published in the journal Sleep.
Relationshipsthedoctorstv.com

When Parental Support Causes More Harm Than Good

Cosmetic dentist Dr. Sharon Huang shares that she hopes to give her own kids the gift of finding their own passion and what they are in love with. Her parents really pushed her to become a doctor and they were not happy when she decided to pursue dentistry. She now shares she’s living her dream with a dental practice she loves.
Posted by
Gillian May

How Childhood Trauma May Be a Root Cause for ADHD

I’m a former mental health nurse and as such, I have a special interest in the roots of trauma and how it affects our behavior and neurological development over our lifetime. I also have ADHD which I didn’t know about until I hit my adult years. As a Gen X woman, none of my classmates were ever evaluated for ADHD as it wasn’t a “thing” in my day.
Kidsnetwerk24.com

Be aware of teens’ mental health

One in eight young people between the age of five and 19 are at risk of developing a mental disorder, of which mood and anxiety disorders are the most prevalent. Emphasis on the mental health of young people recently increased as a result of the disruption caused by Covid-19 and lockdowns, which exacerbated pre-existing challenges.
Kidsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Parenting in pandemic: Bond emotionally & don’t be authoritative with kids, say experts | Bhopal News | #parenting | #sextrafficing | #childsaftey

BHOPAL: The pandemic seems to have added new dimensions to parenting. Now, parents have to spend a lot of energy in trying to find ways to reduce screen time for their kids. Many of them are taking tips on how to deal with children’s behavioural issues. With many kids not taking online classes seriously, the challenge faced by parents during the Covid pandemic has grown manifold.
Mental Health1stnews.com

Stress management for dads: How your mental health impacts your kids

Parenting is hard work. When people talk about self-care and stress management, the discussion often focuses on moms. A mother’s mental well-being is incredibly important, of course — but we shouldn’t forget about dads. Fathers often feel like they have too many hats to wear. They want to be supportive...
Mental Healthumanitoba.ca

UM psychologists create free tool to help new parents grapple with anxiety during COVID-19

In the best of times, the degree of worry can be intense, constant, and consuming. Is baby developing ok? Did I have too much coffee today? Should I have eaten that—was there soft cheese in it!? Is that person smoking? Can I lay on my stomach, just for a bit? What if I cannot soothe my baby? What happens if I can’t sleep again? The perinatal period—the moment from conception to a year after birth—is marvelous, empowering, and nauseating: from hormones and endless, grating, anxiety. Now add a pandemic to the mix.
Kidsparentswithconfidence.com

7 Surefire Signs Your Child Needs a Mental Health Day

Inside: Just like adults, kids need mental health days to keep their stress levels under control and maintain good emotional health, here are 7 signs your child may need one. “I’m not going to school, today mom!”. Every once and a while my fourth-grader drops this line on me in...
KidsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Kids are experiencing back-to-school anxiety. How can parents help?

Nicole McQuillen, vice president of children and family services at Care Plus NJ, discusses how families should prepare. Mental health experts warn the transition back to full-time, in-person learning will likely be more stressful and anxiety-inducing for kids after most spent a year at home learning virtually. We asked Nicole McQuillen, vice president of children and family services at CarePlus NJ, how families should prepare, and what signs parents and guardians should be looking for.
Kidsthenewsgod.com

How to Help Your Teen Struggling with Their Mental Health

As a parent, it can be all too easy to make your sole priority your child’s physical health and well-being. While it is important to ensure that your teen is getting enough sleep at night, eating a healthy and varied diet, and getting the right amount of physical activity each day, it is also necessary to check in on your teen’s mental health from time to time.
Mental Healthkidsinthehouse.com

8 Ways You Can Support Your Child's Mental Health

Kids are quick to laugh and easily find joy in everyday activities, so it’s easy for parents to forget that children can sometimes struggle with their mental health. Young kids don’t know how to handle issues like anger, grief or stress by themselves. These are eight ways you can support your child’s mental health so they always know how to take care of themselves.