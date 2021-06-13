Cancel
Tennis

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Looks Adorable With Two Hair Buns While Posing near a White Tiger

By Olawale
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago

Tennis icon Serena Williams shared a lovely picture of her beautiful daughter, Olympia on Instagram and she looked just like her mother.

Serena Williams and her little girl Olympia share a sweet bond, and the tennis icon enjoys flaunting her bundle of joy on her social media page to the delight of her fans.

Olympia already has an Instagram account operated by her mom with over six hundred thousand fans following her and looking forward to seeing beautiful pictures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJZYt_0aSt3l8b00

Recently, a beautiful picture of the three-year-old looking adorable with two hair buns and pink shoes was shared, and her fans loved it.

The little girl posed close to a tiger which was separated by a glass, and she looked thrilled and in awe of the big wild cat. The post was captioned with an emoji of the big animal.

Williams is giving her only child all the attention and care, making her one of the most famous celebrity kids in the world. The three-year-old boasts of a closet of luxury clothes and has the record of being the youngest person to own a sports company.

Olympia, alongside her famous mom, is a co-owner of the Los Angeles-based women's football team, Angel City. The team will reportedly start playing in the spring of 2022.

The tennis star revealed she uses the Bible for her daily living and considers it her greatest book.

Williams' husband and business tycoon, Alexis Ohanian, revealed in a statement that he was delighted about his family investing in female sports as he wants his daughter to have a strong future.

Ohanian and Willams are keen on empowering their only child together and revealed that they are teaching her how to be determined and fearless.

The tennis icon has enrolled her daughter in tennis classes but explained she has no plans to pressure the three-year-old into choosing a career on the tennis court as she did.

Recently, Williams gave the world a glimpse into her private life and relationship during an interview for Bumble's "The Question Game," where she revealed that disloyalty is considered a deal-breaker for her in a relationship.

The multiple Grand Slam winner revealed she loves to hang around positive people and encouraged people going through heartbreaks to stay hopeful and allow time to heal their wounds.

Speaking of her parenting skills, Williams admitted to sharing a close bond with her little daughter but makes sure to teach her the importance of balance as she considers it a vital part of life.

Williams also confessed to being a person of faith and explained that her background as a Christian has made her develop a strong relationship with her Bible. The tennis star revealed she uses the Bible for her daily living and considers it her greatest book.

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion is also known for her transparency in her motherhood journey. Williams hopes to inspire other moms through the challenges of motherhood.

New York City, NY
AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
