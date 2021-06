WASHINGTON, D.C. — The B-21 bomber will officially make its first home at Ellsworth Air Force Base in western South Dakota. First announced in a statement from the office of Sen. Mike Rounds late on Wednesday, June 9, Rounds said he spoke with U.S. Air Force Global Strike Commander Gen. Timothy Ray who phoned the state's junior senator with the news that the 8,000-personnel air force base east of Rapid City -- and engine for the regional economy -- would secure the long-sought bomber.