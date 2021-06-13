Cancel
'90 Day Fiancé' Star Natalie Is Unrecognizable As She Goes Makeup-Free Amid Major Weight Loss

By Rebelander Basilan
Amomama
Amomama
 9 days ago

Natalie Mordovtseva looked unrecognizable as she ditched makeup for her recent social media update, as losing weight seemingly gave her more self-confidence.

Having lost over 30 pounds through a new fitness program and cosmetic surgery, Natalie Mordovtseva of "90 Day Fiancé" feels confident about her appearance again. In fact, her June 1 selfie featured her without makeup.

In the photo, Mordovtseva looks stunning in a chic low-cut top. "Don't you try to save me," she wrote in the caption of her post. The star added the hashtags "happyeverafter," "real life," and "justchillin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LrLgL_0aSt3fqF00

The comments section on Mordovtseva's photo was filled with praise from her fans. As one person noted, Mordovtseva looks so classy in "90 Day Fiancé." Someone else commented:

"You are beautiful inside and out. Body and soul. You can start a new caring life!! [sic]"

The appearance of Mordovtseva has changed dramatically since season 8 and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Season 6, which started rumors about breast implants and even a baby.

However, Mordovtseva explained that stress was the reason for her weight gain, but things did appear to have improved after leaving her husband Mike Youngquist and filmed "90 Day: The Single Life."

Besides losing weight, Mordovtseva started a fitness coaching program called "My Fitness Way."

The Ukrainian native wanted to become an actress or model in the United States, so she had to drop all of the excess weight quickly. An episode of "Happily Ever After" showed her working out.

Mordovtseva also worked with a health coach online and started eating right. She attempted the keto diet and intermittent fasting. She claimed to have lost 30 pounds within three months.

Afterward, Mordovtseva traveled to Tampa, Florida, where she had liposuction on her waist, belly, chin, and belly. As she explained at the time, working out reduces her breast size, so she can't exercise.

As part of her goal to maintain her breast size, Mordovtseva underwent a nonsurgical liposuction procedure. Her fans are now curious about the procedure's cost, which the star declined to disclose.

Besides losing weight, Mordovtseva started a fitness coaching program called "My Fitness Way." Meanwhile, fans can follow her on "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After," which airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 PM ET.

In related news, "90 Day Fiancé" star Loren Brovarnik recently showed off her huge baby bump while on vacation with her husband, Alexei Brovarnik. The couple originally met during a Birthright Israel trip.

