Waterloo police chief not doing his job

Am I the only one who is tired of paying for a police chief in Waterloo who seems to always be out of town? At the City Council meeting Monday, it was brought to light that Chief Joel Fitzgerald has been with the Waterloo Police Department for a year now and has still not become certified in Iowa to carry a firearm. He claimed he has been given an additional six months due to a surgery he had, a surgery that was undoubtedly paid for by us through one of the city’s luxury health packages. After his defensive performance at the City Council work session, Fitzgerald seemed to be absent from the actual council meeting. After COVID, I’m no longer surprised by much, but having a police chief who works remote is going to take some getting use to. Fitzgerald desperately wants a new job. I hope he finds one soon so Waterloo can find a chief who wants to serve our community.