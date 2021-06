India’s top medical association has called for a nationwide protest today against assaults on doctors after hundreds of cases of violence against healthcare workers were reported throughout the country during the second wave of Covid-19. The Indian Medical Association is demanding a central law that protects doctors from violence. It said over 350,000 doctors are expected to join the protest on Friday. Medical services will not be stopped, and doctors will wear black badges or masks to join the protest, it said. This comes after a doctor in Assam was assaulted by the relatives and friends of a Covid-19 patient...