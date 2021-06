Out of all eight teams at the College World Series, none experienced a tougher road to Omaha, Neb., than NC State. The Wolfpack were one of two teams — along with Virginia — not to host a Regional, and NC State then headed to Arkansas to face a Razorbacks team that had not lost a series all season. NC State came out on top in that Super Regional series and now has advanced into the winners bracket as the next opponent for No. 4 seed Vanderbilt.