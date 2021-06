Following a tough Roland Garros defeat to Novak Djokovic, the 20-time Major winner Rafael Nadal decided to skip Wimbledon and the Olympic Games and recharge batteries for the American swing. As was expected, Rafa didn't want to travel to Tokyo this summer, and his decision about Wimbledon wasn't a big surprise when we know that he didn't win a title there since 2010 and that grass pushes his knees to the limits.