Eagle Grove didn’t make much contact with the ball in the 5-4 win at Algona Garrigan June 1, but it was just enough to score the first win of the year. In the end, the Eagles managed only two total hits and two RBIs while taking advantage of three walks. They had seven steals on seven attempts, and fielded for a .914 efficiency percentage. They were up 3-1 after four innings, and 5-3 after five were in the books.