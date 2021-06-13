2021 French Open final free live stream (6/13/21): How to watch Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas, time, channel
Djokovic's 18 grand slam championships entering the tournament left him two shy of the modern era record, shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In Friday's semifinal, the top-ranked Djokovic squared off against Nadal, who owns a record 13 French Open trophies, the most any player has won at a single grand slam event.