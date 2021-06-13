Cancel
Tennis

2021 French Open final free live stream (6/13/21): How to watch Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas, time, channel

By Aaron Kasinitz
PennLive.com
 9 days ago
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (free trial); Hulu Live TV (free live); Sling; AT&T TV Now. Djokovic’s 18 grand slam championships entering the tournament left him two shy of the modern era record, shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In Friday’s semifinal, the top-ranked Djokovic squared off against Nadal, who owns a record 13 French Open trophies, the most any player has won at a single grand slam event.

Rafael Nadal
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
