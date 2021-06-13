2021 French Open final free live stream (6/13/21): How to watch Djokovic vs. Tsitsipas, time, channel

The grass season continues this week with two ATP 250 events: the Mallorca Championships and the Viking International Eastbourne. Two of the top five stars headline the draw in Mallorca, with Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem trying to leave their mark on the grass. Fan favorite Gael Monfils will chase the trophy at Eastbourne. ATPTour.com takes a look at what you should be watching at these two events.