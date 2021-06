HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Treasurer Democrat Lynn Rogers was appointed to the position by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and he wants the job permanently. "When we got here, the people told us the legislature would kind of leave us alone, but we had a very busy year with them," Rogers said. "They created a emergency loan program, for over 80 cities. We helped keep the lights on, we implemented a loan program within 24 hours of the bill passing to make sure that cities could meet their natural gas bills. We've done an economic recovery loan. We've just been very, very busy."