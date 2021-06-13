Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Krejcikova plans to mark titles sweep in Paris with rare sip of champagne

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wOz0i_0aSszrE500
Jun 12, 2021; Paris, France; Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) in action during the women's final match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) on day 14 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Czech Barbora Krejcikova said she was going to enjoy a rare glass of champagne on Sunday after completing a singles-doubles title sweep at the French Open by taking the women's doubles trophy with compatriot Katerina Siniakova.

Krejcikova became the first player to win both the women's singles and doubles title in Paris since Frenchwoman Mary Pierce completed the feat in 2000 after the Czech duo beat Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4 6-2.

The 25-year-old Krejcikova, who will climb to 15th in singles following her maiden Grand Slam singles title on Saturday, will return as the world number one doubles player when the rankings are updated on Monday.

"I think we are going to have a dinner together this evening," she told reporters.

"We will have a little bit glass of champagne. I already said I don't really drink but I think it's a time to actually celebrate it. I think we are going to really enjoy.

"The rest, I just want to go back home. I just really have to relax. I have to spend some time with my family. After that just start to work again."

Less than 24 hours after picking up her first singles major title, Krejcikova returned to Court Philippe Chatrier but it was not easy.

"Like yesterday so many emotions and everything. I didn't really sleep well. I woke up in the morning and I felt really tired. I can actually say that out loud right now, I'm having some pains in my leg," she said.

"I'm really happy that it went this way. I actually went really relaxed today when I went on court. I was just trying to really support my partner and also just try to cheer her up a little bit."

Swiatek, the 2020 singles champion, and Mattek-Sands were playing only their third tournament together and found the going tough against Siniakova's nimble movement and skilful netplay and Krejcikova's strong performance from the baseline.

The second-seeded Czech pair, who also won the Roland Garros title in 2018, quickly jumped to a 5-1 lead and though Swiatek and Mattek-Sands fought back to 5-4 they could not stop Krejcikova from serving out for the set.

On a windy day under the Parisian sun, Siniakova had continued trouble with her serve and the Czech duo had a total of eight double faults in the match.

But the pair, who also won the 2018 Wimbledon doubles title, overcame their serving trouble with their experience and excellent coordination.

The number two seeds lost serve once in the second set but broke their opponents three times and sealed the win when Siniakova hit a backhand winner on their second matchpoint.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Chatrier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#Glass#Wimbledon#Czech#Frenchwoman#Parisian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennislatinamericanews.net

Barbora Krejcikova vying for rare French Open singles/doubles sweep

Barbora Krejcikova is in position to become the first woman to sweep the French Open singles and doubles titles since American Mary Pierce pulled off the feat in 2000. Krejcikova and Czech Republic countrymate Katerina Siniakova reached the doubles final with Friday's 6-1, 6-2 victory over Poland's Magda Linette and American Bernarda Pera.
TennisPosted by
WDBO

Inspired by Novotna, Krejcikova wins 1st Slam title in Paris

PARIS — (AP) — Thinking of her late coach the whole time, Barbora Krejcikova went from unseeded player to Grand Slam champion at a French Open full of surprises. Krejcikova beat 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday to win the title in just her fifth major tournament as a singles player.
Tennistennisgrandstand.com

Krejcikova Breaks Through With Surprise Roland Garros Title

Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open here on Saturday, beating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final. Krejcikova, 25, has become the first Czech woman in 40 years to conquer Roland Garros where Hana Mandlikova claimed the trophy...
Tennis1stnews.com

Krejcikova beats Pavlyuchenkova to win French Open title

Barbora Krejcikova won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the French Open on Saturday; beating Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to become the first Czech woman in 40 years to conquer Roland Garros. Krejcikova, ranked 33 in the world and playing just her fifth main draw in a Slams singles event;...
Tennistennisthreads.net

Krejcikova outlasts Sakkari to reach Paris final

Barbora Krejcikova held her nerve to see off a match point and a controversial line call to advance to the French Open final after upsetting Maria Sakkari, the No 17 seed from Greece, 7-5 4-6 9-7, in a 3 hour 18 marathon semi-final battle. I always wanted to play matches...
TennistheScore

Krejcikova completes 1st French Open titles sweep since 2000

Barbora Krejcikova has completed a titles sweep at Roland Garros. Playing with fellow Cezch player Katerina Siniakova, they won the doubles final 6-4, 6-2 Sunday against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland. Krejcikova also won the singles title in Paris. She is the first woman...
Tennismvariety.com

Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) — Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova completed a remarkable transition from a doubles specialist to a Grand Slam singles champion on Saturday by conquering Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the final of the French Open. The 25-year-old, a former doubles number one, defeated Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 to become the...
TennisArkansas Online

Krejcikova claims first major title

PARIS -- Thinking of her late coach the whole time, Barbora Krejcikova went from unseeded player to Grand Slam champion at a French Open full of surprises. Krejcikova beat 31st-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 in the final at Roland Garros on Saturday to win the title in just her fifth major tournament as a singles player.
Tennisstateofpress.com

Birmingham Classic: Heather Watson loses to Ons Jabeur in semi-finals

Heather Watson’s run at the Birmingham Classic ended in the semi-finals with a 6-3 6-3 defeat by Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur. After Friday’s play was called off because of rain, Watson sealed her place in the last four with a 6-4 6-2 win against Croatia’s Donna Vekic earlier on Saturday. But...
Tennislastwordonsports.com

WTA Birmingham Classic Final Prediction Daria Kasatkina vs Ons Jabeur

The WTA Birmingham grass court tournament will conclude with Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur taking on Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. Here is your prediction for the final match from Birmingham, England. Ons Jabeur vs Daria Kasatkina. Ons Jabeur is 0-2 in her career in WTA finals, while Daria Kasatkina is looking to make...
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

Pierre-Hugues Herbert / Nicolas Mahut in the Queen’s Club final | ATP circuit

The France team saved three match points on their way to victory. Fourth seeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut edged seventh seeded Marcus Daniell and Philipp Oswald 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 to reach the Cinch Championships final on Saturday in London. Last week’s Roland Garros champions (deceased Bublik / Golubev) saved...
TennisAustralian News

ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev rallies into Halle final

No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia was tested by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili but advanced with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory on Saturday to reach the final of the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany. It's the first grass-court final for Rublev, who has won four straight ATP 500-level finals. Rublev...
TennisTennis-X.com

Samsonova The Surprise Berlin Champion, Beats Bencic For First WTA Title

In a field featuring seven players in the Top 16, who would have believed a qualifier would come away with the title? That’s what happened as today qualifier Liudmila Samsonova punctuated an incredible week by stunning Belinda Bencic from a set down 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 to win the the Berlin title.
Tennistenniscanada.com

Félix Auger-Aliassime and Hubert Hurkacz fall in Halle Open doubles final

Vying for a second ATP doubles title of his career, Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz fell 7-6(4), 6-4 to third seeds Kevin Krawietz of Germany and Horia Tecau of Romania in the doubles final of the Halle Open on Sunday. Having claimed his maiden doubles title alongside Hurkacz...
Tennis10sballs.com

Mouthwatering First Round Match Ups • Eastbourne Tennis 2021 • WTA | ATP

2021 Roland Garros runner-up Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to face 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko. 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu pitched against 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys. 2008 Australian Open finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to face Belarussian Egor Garasimov. The draws at the LTA Viking International Eastbourne have thrown up...
Tenniswomenstennisblog.com

Ons Jabeur wins first WTA title in Birmingham

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia 7-5 6-4 in the Viking Classic Birmingham final to win her maiden WTA title and become the first Arab WTA singles champion. The 26-year-old Jabeur was playing her third career final at the WTA 250 grasscourt event in Birmingham, having previously finished...