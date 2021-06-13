Knoxville Softball Goes 1-2 At Creston, Baseball Hosts Chariton Tonight
The Knoxville Softball Squad went 1-2 at the Creston Invitational on Saturday. The Panthers beat class 2A 8th ranked Mount Ayr 4-3 before they lost to class 2A 6th ranked Earlham 4-1 and class 4A #2 Dallas Center-Grimes 6-4 The Panthers are now 10-6 this season and come back home to host Chariton tonight. The baseball squad will also host the Chargers. Knoxville has struggled to get things started giving up runs in the opening innings. Baseball is a double header starting today at 5:30 while softball is a single game scheduled to get underway at 7:30.www.kniakrls.com