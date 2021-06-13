Cancel
Indianola, IA

Norwalk Summer Teams host Indianola Monday

By Jon Mohwinkle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a quiet weekend, the Norwalk baseball and softball teams return to action Monday, hosting Indianola in single varsity games. On the softball diamond, it’ll be a battle of ranked teams for sole possession of first place in the Little Hawkeye standings. Both teams enter 7-1 in league play. Norwalk is ranked #6 in Class 4A while Indianola is #6 in Class 5A. The Indians have won 13 straight in the series, dating back to 2016. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Norwalk softball field. Jon Mohwinkle will call the action on KNIA3 with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.

