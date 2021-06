CHENEY, Kan. — Officials at Cheney State Park say that a pre-construction meeting is set for this week and work on the marina boat ramp could begin early next month. The ramp, which has deteriorated over the years due to use and flood damage, was to be replaced last year. The pandemic halted any work at the lake until this year. Plans are to begin construction just after the Independence Day holiday. The ramp, which is easily the busiest at the lake, will be replaced in sections so the entire launch will not be closed.