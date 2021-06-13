Cancel
Rangers' Nick Solak: Struggling against righties

 9 days ago

Solak is batting just .161 (15-for-93) against right-handers since May 1, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports. Solak was held out of Saturday's starting lineup against Dodgers right-hander Trevor Bauer in what could be a more regular occurrence. He was replaced by Eli White, who recently has played the outfield but came up through the system as a utility infielder. White was hitless with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's game.

