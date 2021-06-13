Cancel
Movie Review: ‘In The Heights’ Is A Musical Triumph

By Nathan Ligon
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLin-Manuel Miranda has become one the most respected and influential artists in the world over the last decade. This is largely because of his phenomenal hip-hop retelling of America’s founding in a little musical called ‘Hamilton’. Yet, that was not the first musical Mr. Miranda had won a plethora of Tony Awards for. No, his first major splash into the limelight came with his very personal play about the Latino community in the Washington Heights portion of New York. Now, ‘In The Heights’ is a major motion picture, and it is easily the most alive a movie has been in theaters in over a year!

