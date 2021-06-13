Movie Review: ‘In The Heights’ Is A Musical Triumph

In the Heights took a while to migrate from the stage to the movies: 14 years from off-Broadway to cinemas and HBO Max accounts everywhere—and add an extra seven if you want to count from the show’s earliest draft, a student production at Wesleyan University that went up in the year 2000. (I was a classmate of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s at the time, and the ravenous demand for tickets prepared me for the impossibility of getting into Hamilton.) Though In the Heights was (eventually) a Tony-winning Broadway hit, it was, to some extent, overshadowed by its influences (Rent) and the cultural phenomenon of Miranda’s Broadway follow-up. On movie screens, however, the calculus changes. The Rent movie is negligible, a proper Hamilton movie (i.e., not just a filmed record of the stage production) is years if not decades away, and In the Heights is arguably the most important movie musical since Moulin Rouge!