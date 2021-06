The 360s and the Pace Pro Sprints have the Knoxville Raceway tonight in an unusual weekend of racing. Both classes will be running a weekly show plus making up an A-Main that was rained out on May 22nd. Also on the card tonight following the sprint car races the Superstar Racing Experience will hold a practice session. 360 points leader Ryan Giles tells KNIA/KRLS he has been close in recent years, and a track title would add to his already many accomplishments.