Note: This is a developing story. More detail about the Far Cry 6 Season Pass will be added later. Late last month Ubisoft finally fully pulled the curtain back on Far Cry 6, giving us a release date and showing off a significant chunk of gameplay, and today during their Ubisoft Forward E3 event, they revealed even more details about the game. Specifically, they provided a first look at the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which will tap into one of the most iconic aspects of the Far Cry series – it’s over-the-top villains. Yes, the Season Pass will let you play as bad guys like Vaas, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. Oh, and you'll also get a remastered version of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon as a bonus! Check them out in action in the Season Pass trailer, below.