Suga tells Japanese to look at Olympics on TV, as state of emergency eases. Japan’s authorities on Thursday accepted lifting Tokyo’s virus emergency simply over a month earlier than the Olympics, however set new restrictions that might sharply restrict followers at Video games occasions.The state of emergency in place in Tokyo started in late April and largely limits bar and restaurant opening hours and bans them from promoting alcohol.That measure will now finish within the capital and eight different areas on June 20, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga introduced. It is going to keep in place in Okinawa.Tokyo Olympics:…