Rainbow Six Extraction Gets New Gameplay Showing off Archaeons

Rainbow Six: Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six: Quarantine, has been one of the main protagonists of the Ubisoft Forward held this June 12 at E3 2021. Two years of waiting, a long development and changes in its conception result in a ambitious shooter cooperative for up to three players where will we have to survive infection from an alien threat. If Rainbow Six: Siege established itself in the competitive scene, Extraction seeks to do the same in the cooperative. You can see his new trailer gameplay at the beginning of this news. This is put up for sale September 16, 2021 on consoles and PC.