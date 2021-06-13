Australia announces 38 rowers for Tokyo Olympic Games
SYDNEY, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced the 38-strong rowing team on Sunday for Tokyo Olympics. The team, including Rio Olympic silver medallist Alexander Hill, two-time World Cup medallist Amanda Bateman, and Georgie Rowe who set multiple indoor rowing world records in 2019 and 2020, is the largest so far named to the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo, taking the number of selected athletes to 187 of an expected 450-strong Team.