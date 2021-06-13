Australia announces 38 rowers for Tokyo Olympic Games

As we get set for the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, NBCLX storytellers Ngozi Ekeledo and Chase Cain made a pit stop in their home state of Georgia to commemorate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, which they both attended as children. Known as the “Centennial Games,” the 1996 Summer Olympics marked the 100th anniversary of the modern Olympics and were the fourth Summer Olympics held in the United States at the time. Their trip inspired us to take a trip down memory lane to share some of our favorite early Olympic memories. What's yours?