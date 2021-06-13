Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Australia announces 38 rowers for Tokyo Olympic Games

Australian News
 10 days ago

SYDNEY, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced the 38-strong rowing team on Sunday for Tokyo Olympics. The team, including Rio Olympic silver medallist Alexander Hill, two-time World Cup medallist Amanda Bateman, and Georgie Rowe who set multiple indoor rowing world records in 2019 and 2020, is the largest so far named to the Australian Olympic team for Tokyo, taking the number of selected athletes to 187 of an expected 450-strong Team.

www.australiannews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsscoopnest.com

tokyo olympics

#Earthquake (#地震) possibly felt 2 min ago in #Tokyo #Japan . Felt it? See. Australian sprinter Riley Day became an overnight sensation when racing against the world's fastest man @usainbolt at 2017's Nitro Athletics. Since then, she's skyrocketed on the track and has big goals for Tokyo. Full story👉 #ThisIsAthletics.
Sportswhbl.com

Olympics-De Grasse eyes golden opportunity at Tokyo Games

(Reuters) – Canada’s Andre De Grasse does not dwell on the injuries that derailed the better part of two seasons but rather remains laser focused on the Tokyo Olympics where a golden opportunity awaits him given the notable absence of retired sprinter Usain Bolt. This year will mark the first...
Sportsgranthshala.com

Helen Glover will be the first British rower to compete at the Olympic Games after having a child as she is named in the Team GB squad for Tokyo… five years and three kids since winning gold in Rio

Helen Glover hailed the ‘greatest achievement’ of her illustrious career after becoming the first mother to make the British Olympic rowing team. The 34-year-old rower, who was out of the sport after winning her second Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016, started a family and only announced her return in January – six months out of the Games.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Casper Ruud announces withdrawal from Tokyo Olympics

Top-ranked Norwegian tennis player Casper Ruud has announced his withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics. Ruud, who is enjoying a career-high of No. 15 in the world, hasn't closed the doors on representing Norway at the Olympics in the future. Ruud, who is coming off a big clay season, will look...
Sportsnewsfinale.com

Olympic refugee team of 29 athletes chosen for Tokyo Games

The International Olympics Committee on Tuesday unveiled the refugee team of 29 athletes that will participate in the Tokyo Olympics next month. Committee President Thomas Bach made the announcement during a virtual ceremony, saying he “can’t wait to see” them compete. “When you, the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and the...
Lifestyleyoursun.com

Universal Studios adds Olympic flair, sushi to tout Tokyo Games

ORLANDO — Universal Studios is displaying Olympic fever. The theme park has added visual touches for the upcoming Tokyo Games and food options, including sushi. The park currently is fronted by a medallion in the entrance arch, a spot typically held by Halloween Horror Nights and Mardi Gras signs in the past. The Tokyo disc incorporates subtle images of the city and Mount Fuji.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

Hoosier Trio Headed to Olympic Games 2020 Tokyo

INDIANAPOLIS – Three Hoosiers punched their tickets to the Olympic Games 2020 Tokyo with excellent outings on the second night of finals at the 2020 Olympic Diving Trials in the men's 3M Synchro Springboard and the women's 10M Synchro Platform at the IUPUI Natatorium on Friday. 3-METER SYNCHRO. Reigning NCAA...
Sportsfroggyweb.com

Olympics-India drop Chinese kit sponsor ahead of Tokyo Games

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has dropped Chinese sportswear maker Li Ning as its official kit partner citing public sentiment in the country, saying its athletes will wear unbranded apparel at the Tokyo Games instead. Chinese companies have faced a backlash in India since 20 Indian...
SportsPosted by
NBC Chicago

As the Tokyo Olympic Games Approach, A Look Back at Our Favorite Olympic Memories

As we get set for the Tokyo Olympics later this summer, NBCLX storytellers Ngozi Ekeledo and Chase Cain made a pit stop in their home state of Georgia to commemorate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, which they both attended as children. Known as the “Centennial Games,” the 1996 Summer Olympics marked the 100th anniversary of the modern Olympics and were the fourth Summer Olympics held in the United States at the time. Their trip inspired us to take a trip down memory lane to share some of our favorite early Olympic memories. What's yours?
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Olympic Staff, Volunteers Vaccinated As Tokyo Games Near

Thousands of Olympic volunteers and officials began receiving vaccines in Tokyo on Friday, five weeks before the Games, as experts warned it would be safest to hold the event without fans. With just over a month until the July 23 opening ceremony, organisers are in the home stretch and scrambling...
ComicsComicBook

Hello Kitty Announces Special Tokyo Olympics Merch

Hello Kitty is one of the most recognizable icons in the world, and her kawaii reputation is known all over. Whether the mascot is solo or with friends, it is hard to deny how adorable the Sanrio icon is. And now, Hello Kitty is teaming up with the Olympics for a special Team USA crossover.
Public Healthnewpaper24.com

Coronavirus: Australia stands agency on border closure; Tokyo medical doctors name for Olympics to be axed – NEWPAPER24

Coronavirus: Australia stands agency on border closure; Tokyo medical doctors name for Olympics to be axed. Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday stated it was nonetheless not secure to permit residents who had been absolutely vaccinated for Covid-19 to journey abroad, as industries hit arduous by the pandemic press for a quicker reopening of worldwide borders.“I perceive that everybody is eager to get again to a time that we as soon as knew,” Scott Morrison informed reporters. “However the actuality is we live this 12 months in a pandemic that’s worse than final 12 months.”He stated any plans to loosen up border guidelines for vaccinated travellers…
Sportsthereminder.ca

Canada names first Olympic skateboard team for 2020 Tokyo Games

TORONTO — Canada named its first Olympic skateboard team on Friday. Andy Anderson of White Rock, B.C., Matt Berger of Kamloops, B.C., and Micky Papa of Vancouver will represent Canada when skateboarding makes its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games. The three qualified based on their top performances throughout the...
Health24newshd.tv

Czech rower Synek to skip Olympics over health

Czech rower Ondrej Synek, a three-time Olympic medalist in single sculls, said Monday he would skip the Tokyo Olympics over health problems. The 38-year-old, who won silver at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and bronze at Rio 2016, is suffering from a syndrome affecting his performance. "The most difficult decision...
New Haven, CTNew Haven Register

Five more Yale rowers added to Olympic rosters

With another five rowers added to Olympic rosters this week, the Yale University program will be represented by nine current and former oarsmen at the competition in Tokyo next month. It’s the first time since 1956 in Australia that the Bulldogs will have nine rowers at an Olympics, according to...