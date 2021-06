So yes, Weedeater have announced a stretch of dates in August, mostly in the Southeast heading out from their North Carolina homebase, and it’s definitely news. Also of note is that the band was recently confirmed for SonicBlast Fest 2022 in Portugal, so this is for sure not the last bit of touring they’ll do. Unless of course it is, because the universe as we’ve learned is an unpredictable place, and sometimes reality just turns into the biggest asshole ever. In any case, if you’ve never seen them, they’re a mainstay for a reason, and their live performance is the reason. They are worth appreciating.