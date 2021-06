Gearbox’s E3 presentation showcased plenty of major titles in development at the studio and took some time to give fans a look behind the curtain of Borderlands: The Movie. The presentation started off with an oh-so-80s introduction video before jumping straight into some behind-the-scenes footage featuring Randy Pitchford as he made his way around the set and introduced fans to plenty of big names. Director Eli Roth also made an appearance alongside Edgar Ramirez, who will be playing the original character “Atlas” in the upcoming movie. Kevin Hart even made an appearance to promote the movie, promising that fans had no idea what they were in store for. Randy Pitchford let fans know that although the movie still has yet to be given a release date, it is about halfway done with production.