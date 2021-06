A Plague Tale is getting a sequel. This sequel will be released on day one for Xbox Game Pass while a remaster of the original is also planned. This is according to a new rumor that comes from a trustworthy source, Practical Brush on reddit. He has leaked accurate information in the past from contents of Nintendo Direct to information on upcoming Monster Hunter Rise content updates. He has a solid track record nonetheless and has shared a list of games that he expects to see announced during the upcoming Summer Game Fest and E3 extravaganza.