Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears: Is signing Richard Sherman a realistic possibility?

By Anish Puligilla
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the departure of Kyle Fuller, the Chicago Bears have a glaring lack of depth in their defensive back room. They did sign Desmond Trufant, but truth be told, that just means the top two defensive backs in the Bears secondary are extremely injury prone. The Bears do have a lot of talented young guys as backups, but not anyone they could reliably turn to when they need to lock down a big-time wide receiver in a crucial moment.

dawindycity.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

100K+
Followers
288K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cris Collinsworth
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Richard Sherman
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Pro Football Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
News Break
NFL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bears rookie Justin Fields reacts to assertion he won’t be starting

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy recently committed to Andy Dalton as the team’s first-string quarterback for Week 1. However, Justin Fields doesn’t seem too fazed. The former Ohio State standout spoke about his current role with the Bears and gave a rather mature answer, per PFT:. “Whether it’s starting...
NFLUSA Today

Richard Sherman wants to sign with a team competing for a championship

Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is waiting for the perfect opportunity. The free-agent Pro Bowler has yet to sign with a team ahead of the 2021 season. “I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Candlestick Chronicles: A suspension, DE depth and Richard Sherman

It’s a live edition of Candlestick Chronicles after news of Jordan Willis’ suspension came down. Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee and Kyle Madson jump on Spotify Greenroom to discuss a number of 49ers offseason topics. The guys discuss the potential fallout of the Willis suspension, and what the team’s defensive end depth looks like. They also go over why there should and shouldn’t be optimism about Dee Ford’s return.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots rumors: This Stephon Gilmore trade to Rams a win-win situation

The New England Patriots face a holdout from mandatory mini-camp of top cornerback and one of the league’s best, Stephon Gilmore. Should the team not be able to resolve its differences with the star corner (or maybe even if they can), trading Gilmore to the Los Angeles Rams might just be positive for both teams.
NFLbucksinsider.com

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields signs rookie deal with Chicago Bears

Justin Fields landed with the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Despite some debate regarding his abilities leading into the draft, the former Ohio State quarterback was selected No. 11 overall, the fourth player at his position off the board following Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. On Thursday, Fields was officially rewarded for his hard work. According to a report from NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero, the Bears signed Fields to his rookie deal. Per Pelissero’s report, Fields signed a fully guaranteed four-year worth $18,871,952 contract that includes $11,085,056 in signing bonuses. This number falls in line with Spotrac.com’s projected salary for Fields released shortly after the NFL Draft, which had him earning $18,871,955 on his rookie deal with a signing bonus of $11,085,058. Fields was a five-star prospect out of Kennesaw, Georgia, and the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback and the…
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears fans react on social media to Justin Fields signing rookie contract

The Chicago Bears signed first-round pick Justin Fields to a four-year $18.8 million contract that includes an $11 million signing bonus. Justin Fields has signed his rookie contract and it may not be too soon to sign him to an extension if you ask Bears fans. According to Tom Peliserro, the Bears signed Fields to a four-year deal worth $18,871,952 and includes a $11,085,056 signing bonus.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears sign first round draft pick Justin Fields

With the post-June 1st release of Charles Leno Jr. getting his salary off the books, the Chicago Bears have the necessary money to sign their entire 2021 NFL Draft class, and they wasted no time in getting on that by inking all of their day three draft picks on June 2.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Richard Sherman: 4 teams that could sign former 49ers cornerback

Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent, and these four teams could potentially look to bring him in for 2021. Honestly, it’s not too big a surprise former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent so deep into the offseason. After just turning 33 years...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears fans’ general opinion of Justin Fields

Chicago Bears (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) The Chicago Bears traded up from 20 to 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft to select Ohio St. quarterback Justin Fields. Fields is already seeing an overwhelming amount of support. Could this be the first time in Bears’ history that a quarterback selected in the draft is shown true support from the fanbase?
NFL49erswebzone.com

Richard Sherman waiting for “the right opportunity” with a contender

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman has yet to get an offer that meets his financial expectations, so he has moved on to Plan B. Waiting for a contender. "I want to get to a team that's competing for a championship, so that's what I'm focused on and waiting for a right opportunity," Sherman told Bloomberg.com on [more]
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

NFL.com lists re-signing Richard Sherman as an offseason move 49ers should make

406 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers are mostly set when it comes to how their 90-man roster will look when training camp gets underway in July, but there's at least one unsigned player who looms large as a possible addition the team could make before the players return to Santa Clara.
NFLYardbarker

Time and Money in the Case of Richard Sherman

It looks like a match, except for two very important facts. Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is available and the Bears still have a need for possible cornerback help. However, Sherman still thinks of himself as a top performer who wants good money while the Chicago Bears have very little cash available under the salary cap.
NFLYardbarker

Could Richard Sherman Still Be A Fit For The Browns?

Obviously, upgrading the secondary was a focal point for the Cleveland Browns this offseason. They struggled heavily to contain opposing teams through the air, so they knew it was time to make a change. Over the offseason, Cleveland added multiple new faces to their secondary. It’s also worth noting that...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Latest On Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman could wait until training camp to sign with his next team, and the veteran defensive back naturally wants to play for a contender. In a profile on Bloomberg, Sherman hinted that he’d like to sign with a team that’d give him the greatest chance at a ring. “I...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks mentioned as potential landing spot for Richard Sherman

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report wrote about possible landing spots for remaining free agents recently and Richard Sherman to the Seahawks was on the list. For the record, so was K.J. Wright. And several other teams were listed for Sherman. But still, Sherman coming back to the Seahawks could be a season-changing move.
NFLallfans.co

Should the Eagles have interest in veteran CB Richard Sherman?

Adding a five-time Pro Bowler on the edge of his career at 33 years of age would be, quite, the risk for some organizations, but the Eagles retool could use some more leadership. Coming off an injury-laden 2020 season, free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman is looking for the right situation, and...
NFLallfans.co

Saints: Richard Sherman reveals what he’s looking for in his next team

The New Orleans Saints were linked to free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman throughout the offseason but the former Seahawks and 49ers corner is still without an NFL home for the 2021 season. Recently, Sherman spoke to Ritika Gupta of Bloomberg about a variety of things but one of his quotes was about what he’s looking for in his next NFL landing spot.