The United States is entering a pivotal moment in its strategic competition with China, marked by rare bipartisan support to harness the full-scale potential of America’s innovative power. The Senate’s 68–32 passage of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) showcased this commitment to strengthen America’s position at the forefront of cutting-edge research and development. A smart regulatory and legislative approach is now needed at home and abroad, and we must be careful before adopting policies that impede innovation in sectors vital to our competition with China.