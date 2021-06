Two years, 11 months and 13 days after Spain limped out of the 2018 World Cup at the round of 16 stage, La Roja is back playing major tournament football. Preparation for Euro 2020 has been far from ideal; Sergio Busquet’s positive Covid-19 case forced the U21s to play the final warm-up game against Lithuania while the senior squad isolated, and after that Diego Llorente left the group as a precaution. But despite that, there’s plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about the opener against Sweden on June 14, as well as Spain’s chances of lifting the trophy on July 11.