Metroid Prime 4 Was First Announced Four Years Ago Today
Today is four years to the day that Metroid Prime 4 was first teased to fans, with Nintendo confirming its existence during E3 2017. It's hard to forget that initial tease; a 40-second clip aired during Nintendo's E3 Direct, slowly revealing a giant number '4' to a soundtrack that was instantly recognisable to fans of the series. After a short pause, the 4 moved to the side to confirm what we were all hoping – Metroid Prime 4 is now in development.www.nintendolife.com