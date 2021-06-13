Cancel
Video Games

Metroid Prime 4 Was First Announced Four Years Ago Today

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is four years to the day that Metroid Prime 4 was first teased to fans, with Nintendo confirming its existence during E3 2017. It's hard to forget that initial tease; a 40-second clip aired during Nintendo's E3 Direct, slowly revealing a giant number '4' to a soundtrack that was instantly recognisable to fans of the series. After a short pause, the 4 moved to the side to confirm what we were all hoping – Metroid Prime 4 is now in development.

www.nintendolife.com
Video Games

Metroid Dread Announced, Launching October 8

Finally, we've moved on from Fusion. Metroid Prime 4 won't be the first Metroid on Switch. Metroid Dread has been revealed as a side scrolling action game in which Samus uses the traditional wall climbing abilities and melee to fight off aliens and a white robot. It will release on...
Video Games

Nintendo announces new 2D platformer Metroid Dread, coming this year

Nintendo used its main presentation at E3 2021 to drop a few nice surprises, but few were as barely rumoured as the next game in the Metroid series, which[IMAGE]. Instead, it announced Metroid Dread, a new 2D platformer that looks like a return to the series roots, and sees Samus exploring a map just like she did in the good old days.
Video Games

Newcomers are Playing Super Metroid for the First Time Following Metroid Dread Reveal

Yesterday, Nintendo stunned fans with the announcement of , a new 2D series entry for Nintendo Switch. At this point, it's been a few years since the last Metroid game released, and some series newcomers have taken to social media to find out which games they should play in anticipation of the new release. Unsurprisingly, longtime fans said Super Metroid, the classic 1994 Super Nintendo game, and it seems that a lot of players are checking the game out for the first time, as a result! The title is considered by many to be one of the best games ever made, and Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can play it free as part of their subscriptions. There's honestly never been a better excuse to play the game!
Video Games
SlashGear

Metroid Dread revealed as Switch owners wait for more on Metroid Prime 4

It’s been quite some time since we were given an update on Metroid Prime 4, and those hoping for an appearance from the game during today’s Nintendo Direct didn’t quite get what they were looking for. While Nintendo did confirm that Metroid Prime 4 is still in development – good news there – the company didn’t have anything to show from the game. Nintendo, however, did announce an entirely new Metroid game to satiate those who are waiting for Metroid Prime 4, and it’s called Metroid Dread.
Video Games

Behold: the first new 2D 'Metroid' game in nearly 20 years

Nintendo officially announced its new 2D 'Metroid' game, 'Metroid: Dread.'. It’s official: Samus Aran is back. In an announcement at E3, Nintendo officially took the wraps off of Metroid: Dread, a side-scrolling 2D installment of the Metroid series and the first new Metroid game in about 19 years. There aren’t...
Video Games

E3 2021: Metroid Dread Is The First All-New 2D Installment In 19 Years

Metroid 5 is and it looks stunning. The fifth sequential entry in the series (recall that the Metroid Prime series is an offshoot that takes place after Metroid and prior to the events of Metroid II), this will be the first completely original 2D Metroid game in 19 years. Following on from the events of Metroid Fusion on Game Boy Advance, take your first look at the upcoming sequel:
Video Games

Ok but what happened to Metroid Prime 4?

- I had something else here, but this'll do. This'll do great. *Note: The ads below are part of the Disqus widget, not part of Destructoid. Please report harassment, spam, and hate speech to our community team. On the right side of a comment you can flag the user to anonymously report them (we will ban users dishing bad karma). Can't see comments, or is something busted? Check our mini support FAQ.
Video Games

Metroid Dread: Release Date for Nintendo Switch Announced

Will be coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Showing a fast-paced and action-filled trailer, Nintendo Direct's E3 2021 event revealed Samus Aran's new fighting abilities. Metroid Dread will be released on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 8 2021. Players can purchase this game for $59.99, and it is...
Video Games

You need to play the best Kirby game ever on Nintendo Switch ASAP

Kirby was not supposed to be Kirby. Masahiro Sakurai was working for the Nintendo-owned HAL Laboratory in the early ‘90s, tasked with creating a game that could be an easy entry point for players of all skill levels. He focused on flying, which would give any player a fun physics advantage. But when it came to the actual character, he was in a hurry.
Video Games

Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch is On Sale for Prime Day

Pre-orders for Nintendo's new Legend of Zelda Game & Watch handheld went live last week, but you can score a Prime Day 2021 deal on the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch that they launched for the 35th anniversary of the franchise if you jump on it quickly. It's based on the Game & Watch systems from the '80s, but this new version allows you to play the original Super Mario Bros. in its entirety along with Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario version of the Ball game. It even includes a classic clock feature that's been upgraded with 35 different animations that play in the background.
Video Games

E3 2021: Nintendo Direct leads the ranking of most viewed conferences

The Nintendo Direct held this past June 15 on the occasion of E3 2021 was the most followed digital conference of this edition. With a peak of more than 3.1 million viewers simultaneous, the Nintendo event was the one that got the most attention live through the company’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. A report from Stream Hatchet It shows the leadership of those from Kyoto in this statistic, which is even ahead of the peak of viewers of the Summer Game Fest 2021.
Video Games

The First Review For Mario Golf: Super Rush Is Now In

There are a lot of Nintendo Switch games to look forward to, but one upcoming release that's just around the corner is Mario Golf: Super Rush. In fact, it's out next week!. Ahead of the latest entry, the famous Japanese publication Famitsu has shared the very first review of the game. As you might already know, this outlet uses a special system where four reviewers rate the game between one and ten, and then combine the scores together to create a rating out of 40.
Video Games
GamesRadar+

Video Games

The GOG Summer Sale is currently live, and there are some retro games going cheap. With Amazon's big sale currently offering the likes of Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day TV deals, there's another sale going on over at GOG. CD Projekt's digital storefront is currently running its GOG Summer Sale and has a number of titles going fairly cheap. And what's more, our sister site Retro Gamer has partnered with the store to provide a list of retro games during the GOG Summer Sale.